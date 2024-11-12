Essential trail side repairs

We’ve all been there: a busted bike on the side of the trail. If you don’t know how to fix it, you’re doing the walk of shame back to the trailhead. But with a couple techniques you can get out of the bind and back to your vehicle.

Fix a flat

The key to fixing a flat is having all the tools and the knowledge to use them. Packing a tube (of the appropriate wheel size) at all times is a good start. As is a mini pump and/or a CO2 cartridge. If you’re running a tubeless set up, the easiest solution is to put a tube in for this ride. You may get sticky with tire sealant, but if you’re a long way from the trailhead, you’ll at least be able to get back. Don’t forget to inspect the tire or rim for anything sharp that may have caused the flat in the first place. Nothing is worse than putting in a new tube, only to get another flat immediately. If you’re runing tubeless, remove the valve stem. If you’re running tubes, remove the old tube. Insert the new tube and inflate until the bead seats.

Bent rotor

Smacked your rotor on a rock? This is easy to notice and can be super annoying; if your brake is pulsing or makes that tinging noise you bent your rotor. Lift the bike, spin the wheel, and watch the rotor. If it’s bent, you’ll see where it’s rubbing against the brake pads. Use a disc tool, tire lever, or adjustable wrench and carefully bend it back to straight. Avoid touching the rotor with bare hands to keep it oil-free. This usually takes a bit of finessing, but you’ll get there. Be patient and make small adjustments.

Loose headset

Got a rattle or a clunk up front? Does something feel loose in your front end? There’s a good chance it’s your headset. The quickest way to test it, is to pull your front brake and rock the bike back and forth. Do this while holding your headset and you’ll be able to feel the movement if it’s really loose. But it’s an easy fix. With your allen key, loosen the stem bolts (usually two bolts on the side of your stem). Then tighten the top cap (the one at the top of your fork steer tube). Make it snug, no need to crank this one down. Make sure the play is gone. Then tighten the bolts on your stem and you’re good to go.

Derailleur woes

A bent derailleur hanger is a real ride wrecker. It can someimtes send your chain straight into the spokes. Sometimes you can bend a derailleur hanger back in place, but you decfinitely risk breaking it. By using your limit screws you can prevent the chain from going in your spokes and hopefully get out of the woods and off to a bike shop. H and L on the derailleur mark the limit screws. Tightening the L screw will stop your derailleur from going into the spokes and pushing your chain over the largest sprocket. This quick adjustment could get you out of the woods and save you a whack of damage and costly repair.

Chain of command

Is your chain jammed up or broken? Flip your bike upside down, find the quick link and if you don’t have pliers, use a rock as a makeshift tool. By moving the chain on your chainring, if you skip the quick link and then put the next link between the chainring teeth, you form a triangle with the chain. With the quicklink pointing towards the chainring, give the top of the triangle a firm tap with the rock. This should break the quick link. Free your chain, and reattach with the quick link. Use pedal pressure to snap the link back in place.