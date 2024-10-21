Europe’s first Cerro Abajo

Czech legend Tomáš Slavík made history by winning the first European edition of Red Bull Cerro Abajo in Genova, Italy, on Sunday, narrowly beating Colombia’s Juanfer Vélez. Reaching speeds of up to 80 km/h on a 2.2km course, Slavík’s victory added another highlight to his storied urban downhill career.

Urban downhill course

Thirty-two riders took on Genova’s twisting course, which dropped 279 meters from Monte Peralto to Largo della Zecca. Riders navigated through some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, with thousands of spectators packing the streets to witness the high-speed action. Two-wheel drifting was commonplace in the race; watching riders control these slides was incredible.

Slavík wins by milliseconds

In a field filled with top competitors from 15 nations, Slavík’s time of 2:42.505 edged Vélez by just 0.477 seconds. Vélez’s fellow Colombian, Sebastian Holguin, claimed third, rounding out the podium.

Veteran’s perspective

Slavík, 37, reflected on the intensity of the event, saying, “It still doesn’t seem real to me. The course was difficult and wild, pushing you to the limit at every moment. I gave my soul for this victory.”

Vélez secures the overall title

Though Slavík claimed the win in Genoa, Vélez took home the overall 2024 Red Bull Cerro Abajo title for the second year in a row. His victories earlier in the series, in Valparaíso and Guanajuato, Mexico, secured his status as the series champion. “To reconfirm myself as champion is unparalleled,” Vélez said after the event, recognizing the challenge of Genova’s physical course.

Looking ahead

With the competition heating up and urban downhill gaining global traction, this European stop marks a significant chapter in the Red Bull Cerro Abajo story, as the sport continues to expand. If you want to watch a rerun of the race, find it here. We’re excited to see ore racing in 2025. We’ll keep you updated on dates once they drop.