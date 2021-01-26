Evan Wall joins Orbea Fox Enduro Team

Canadian enduro racer Evan Wall is stepping into the elite ranks as part of the expanded Orbea Fox Enduro Team in 2021. The 21-year-old rider will be part of the program’s “National” level, focusing mainly on events within North America.

“I am prepping thoroughly with training programs that help me gain confidence and improve my technique. This is the foundation for a strong season,” said Wall of his plans ahead of the season. After years of strong results on the Canadian Enduro Series, Wall gained wider recognition after winning the Pinkbike Academy’s first season in 2020.

Expanded Orbea Fox Enduro Team

Entering its fourth season, the Orbea Fox Enduro Team is expanding its roster. While Evan Wall joins at the national level, Laura Charles joins as an Enduro World Series-level rider.

“It’s a new challenge, and I’m certain this experience will help me improve,” said Charles. “For my part, I want to contribute to the team by qualifying for a Top 5. That would be incredible.”

The international team will be led once again by Damien Oton, consistently at the top of the EWS’s overall rankings, and Vid Persak.

Edgar Carballo and Gabriel Torralba return alongside Wall as National riders.