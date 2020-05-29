Every Red Bull Joyride winning run since 2011

Crankworx slopestyle event has long been the highlight of the Whistler mountain bike festival. Since 2011, the high-flying competition has carried the name Red Bull Joyride.

In the nine years since the first Red Bull Joyride, one Canadian has dominated the podium.

B.C.-local Brandon Semenuk has proved difficult to beat on his home course. As the Joyride course has progressed, growing in size and complexity, Semenuk’s raised his game to match.

RELATED: Cancelling Crankworx Whistler: Darren Kinnaird on making the call

With the planned 10th anniversary of the Red Bull Joyride postponed until 2021, take a look back through the marquee events history. Every one of the winning runs, over half of which are Semenuk’s, are compiled together below.

A Decade of Epic Slopestyle: Red Bull Joyride Winning Runs 2011-2019

From Red Bull:

“With Red Bull Joyride, the Superbowl of Slopestyle MTB, postponed for the 2020 season, we thought we’d dig into our archives to compile all the winning runs from the last decade! Which run was your favorite?”

Red Bull Joyride Winners:

2011: Brandon Semenuk

2012: Thomas Genon

2013: Brandon Semenuk

2014: Brandon Semenuk

2015: Brandon Semenuk

2016: Brett Rheeder

2017: Brandon Semenuk

2018: Nicholi Rogatkin

2019: Emil Johansson