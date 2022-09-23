Course Preview: Jesse Melamed aims for EWS title in Loudenvielle

There’s one final weekend of Enduro World Series racing left in the 2022 season and, after a long year of events around the globe, Canada’s Jesse Melamed is in a position to win it all. The Rocky Mountain Race Face rider leads the series going into the final event in Loudenvielle, France on Saturday.

He’ll have to hold off his long-time rival, Richie Rude. The two have battled all season long and, after a few crashes, are showing signs of the effort. They’re split at three wins each, but Melamed holds a 495-point lead after Rude had a couple of rough weekends.

Who will be able to find the late-season form to seal the season win in France this weekend? It should be a dramatic conclusion to the season, no matter how it goes.

Melamed and Rude aren’t the only ones fighting for wins. Last weekend, it was 2021 winner Jack Moir (Canyon Cllctv) taking the win. A strong field of Canadians are capable of hitting the podium this weekend, alongside Melamed. His Rocky teammate Remi Gauvin joined him on the podium in Whistler. Jack Menzies (We Are One) and Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) are landing top-10 finishes consistently, with McKay Vezina (Giant Factory) close behind and Carter Krasny and Devinci’s Evan Wall all moving up the leaderboard, too.

EWS Loudenvielle: Shakedown

In the women’s race, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau will look for a solid result for the Canadian pros. The Rocky racer nearly hit the podium in Whistler, even with a lingering ankle injury. She’s fought through the rest of the season and is still flirting with a return to the podium.

Isabeau Courdurier is dominating the women’s field, again, though. The French rider has the title all but locked up going into her home EWS round.

The next generation is looking very Canadian, though. Emmy Lan (Norco) is back from an injury that kept her from racing at home and was immediately back on the podium in Crans Montana last weekend.

Course Preview: EWS Loudenvielle