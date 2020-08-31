Jesse Melamed wins in wild weather at Zermatt

As the Enduro World Series took its first steps back towards the resumption of racing, Whistler’s Jesse Melamed was one step ahead of the rest.

On a day cut short by thunderstorms, snow and harsh weather in the Swiss mountains, Melamed emerged victorious. No stranger to wet weather in the high mountains, Melamed eeked out a 4.64 second advantage over Martin Maes to take the win.

On the Women’s side, Isabeau Courdurier extended her 2019 perfect season into the new year. The Lapierre Zip Collective rider won out over her fellow Frenchwoman, Morgane Charre.

Melamed rides out the storm in Zermatt



Racers arrived in Switzerland to sunny skies and the expected scenery of the Matterhorn above town. During Saturday’s practice, the weather turned. Sunday’s race day looked much the same. Thunderstorms delayed, then shortened the race to two stages.

Melamed won first, giving the Canadian a ten second advantage going into the day’s second and final stage. Last year’s winner in Zermatt, Martin Maes rallied to stage two. It was not enough, though, and Maes had to settle to second to the Rocky Mountain Race Face rider. Theo Galy of France rode consistently on a hectic to finish third.

Squamish’s Rhys Verner finished 22nd, with Melamed’s teammate Remy Gauvin in 24th.

Courdurier stays perfect in wild weather

After a season-long undefeated streak in 2019, France’s Isabeau Courdurier picked up right where she left off in Zermatt. The French rider has a new team for 2020, but assumed the same position on the podium. Through rain and snow, Courdurier won by 22 seconds over Morgane Charre. Scottish rider Ella Connolly finished third.

Miranda Miller rode through rough conditions to finish 10th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau was injured in practice, and unable to start Sunday’s race.

EWS Zermatt – One Minute Highlights

Elite Men (Top 5)

Elite Women (Top 5)