Fabien Barel fractures vertebrae in crash

Iconic French racer and current Canyon CLLCTV Team Director Fabien Barel is recovering from serious injuries after a crash while riding. The storied racer went down hard during a test session with the team.

“I had a very heavy crash,” Barel shared online, “The kind of crash that knocks you out and leaves you with no memory of what happened.”

Barel, shown in a neck brace in photos, suffered several fractured vertebrae, a serious concussion and multiple contusions. After a few days in hospital, he is back at home and waiting to find out if he’ll need surgery to fix his injuries.

“The road ahead is long, but I’ve always believed in moving forward, step by step, with determination,” Barel added. “The mindset is crucial here. Believing in life, believing in yourself, and that everything happens for a good reason!”

Barel’s crash comes just weeks after Adolf Silva’s brutal crash at Red Bull Rampage. With Barel’s crash, and injuries, appearing far less extreme than Silva’s, both are a reminder that our sport carries risks and consequences at all levels. The staff at Canadian Cycling Magazine are wishing Barel all the best with his recovery.

Fabien Barrel’s full statement

“THAT WAS NOT PART OF THE PLAN

Life has its way of reminding us how quickly things can change.

During a recent test session, I had a heavy crash…The kind of crash that knocks you out and leaves you with no memory of what happened.

The impact left me with several fractured vertebrae, a strong head trauma, and multiple contusions. I spent few days in the hospital undergoing checks and scans, surrounded by incredible medical staff and the support of those close to me.

I’m now back home, slowly getting back on my feet.

The next weeks will tell us if a neck surgery is needed…but I am confident it won’t be!

The road ahead is long, but I’ve always believed in moving forward, step by step, with determination. The mindset is crucial here…Believing in Life, believing in yourself…and that everything happen for a good reason!

I am different today, than I was yesterday, and than I will be tomorrow but one thing is sure…I will never give up.

Thanks for all the love and support. It means the world.”