Fabio Wibmer finds two sides of Israel

Israel is full of history, but the small country is also home to some incredible, and striking natural settings.

In Israel is My Playground, Fabio Wibmer makes the most of both settings. The freerider tests his new Canyon on the stair gaps and trials moves of the urban Israeli environment. Castles, rooftops and rails are all fair game.

From there, Wibmer heads to the desert for some proper freeriding. Big cliffs and loose desert slopes make for surprisingly good riding.

Israel is My Playground – Fabio Wibmer