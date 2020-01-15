Fabio Wibmer finds two sides of Israel
Urban freeride meets wild desert riding
January 15th, 2020 by Terry McKall | Posted in MTB | Tags: Fabio Wibmer, mtb-video
Israel is full of history, but the small country is also home to some incredible, and striking natural settings.
In Israel is My Playground, Fabio Wibmer makes the most of both settings. The freerider tests his new Canyon on the stair gaps and trials moves of the urban Israeli environment. Castles, rooftops and rails are all fair game.
From there, Wibmer heads to the desert for some proper freeriding. Big cliffs and loose desert slopes make for surprisingly good riding.