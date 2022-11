It’s been two years since Austrian trials start Fabio Wibmer last let loose with one of his sensational videos. In Video Game, Wibmer makes up for lost time.

Jaw-dropping trials and trail bike magic – and a few very real crashes – set the tone for riding that verges on the imaginary world of gaming.

Fabio Wibmer – Video Game

Produced by: Sick Cinema

Filmer/Editor – Marius Prell

Drone Pilot/BTS – Max Kuntze

Photography/Glidecam – Hannes Berger

Managment – Alexander Schöll