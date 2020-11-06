Fall downhill in Bromont
Ending another season of riding in QuebecPhoto by: Hugo Dubé-Bouchard & Cédric Richard
Seasons are changing and, in Quebec, this means an explosion of colour. Hugo Dubé-Bouchard and Cédric Richard head to Bromont catch the meeting of late summer and early fall.
Dry trails, scenic sunsets and Xavier Massicotte absolutely shredding the Bromont trails. Downhill is short, it’s simple, and it is fantastic to watch.
Summer may barely be over, but this already has us thinking ahead to next season!
Downhill by Hugo Dubé-Bouchard and Cédric Richard
DOWNHILL – A mountain bike video
Produced by: Hugo Dubé-Bouchard & Cédric Richard
DOP: Cédric Richard and Hugo Dubé-Bouchard
Drone operator: Brice Heude Alarie
Colo and video editing: Hugo Dubé-Bouchard and Cédric Richard
Location: Bromont
A big thank you to the rider: Xavier Massicotte