Fall downhill in Bromont

Seasons are changing and, in Quebec, this means an explosion of colour. Hugo Dubé-Bouchard and Cédric Richard head to Bromont catch the meeting of late summer and early fall.

Dry trails, scenic sunsets and Xavier Massicotte absolutely shredding the Bromont trails. Downhill is short, it’s simple, and it is fantastic to watch.

Summer may barely be over, but this already has us thinking ahead to next season!

Downhill by Hugo Dubé-Bouchard and Cédric Richard

DOWNHILL – A mountain bike video

Produced by: Hugo Dubé-Bouchard & Cédric Richard

DOP: Cédric Richard and Hugo Dubé-Bouchard

Drone operator: Brice Heude Alarie

Colo and video editing: Hugo Dubé-Bouchard and Cédric Richard

Location: Bromont

A big thank you to the rider: Xavier Massicotte