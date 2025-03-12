Faranak Partoazar: Paving the way for Iran’s women in cycling

Some athletes race for medals. Others race for something much bigger. For Faranak Partoazar, cycling has always been about more than podiums—it’s about breaking barriers, defying expectations, and opening doors for the next generation.

Pump for Peace Racing Team recently premiered a short documentary that captures Faranak’s story—one of resilience, sacrifice and a relentless pursuit of freedom on two wheels.

Riding against the flow

Growing up in Shiraz, Iran, Faranak never imagined she’d become a professional mountain biker. Cycling wasn’t seen as something women should do, let alone pursue as a career. Even her own family struggled to see the point. But from the moment she first pedalled, she was hooked.

“I was experiencing such a pure pleasure and joy that I never had in any other activity,” she recalls.

But passion alone wasn’t enough. She faced daily pushback—from her family, from her community, from a culture that wasn’t ready for women in cycling. Every ride was a quiet act of defiance.

The turning point

In 2014, a Dutch coach, Harry Henricks, arrived in Iran with a mission—to get women on bikes and into training camps alongside men. Not everyone in the cycling federation agreed, but Faranak got her shot. The learning curve was steep.

“We were starting from zero—not just with skills, but with the mindset of what racing even meant,” she says. But she pushed through, knowing that every struggle she faced would make it easier for the women coming next.

Then came the 2023 Asian Games—the biggest sporting event in the region, second only to the Olympics. Faranak lined up, knowing the pressure wasn’t just about winning; it was about proving that women belonged in this space. She finished third, taking home a historic bronze medal.

“When I crossed that finish line, it wasn’t just my dream coming true—it was proof that all those years of fighting meant something,” she says. “I couldn’t hold back my emotions.”

More than a medal

Faranak’s victory sent ripples through Iran’s sporting world. For the first time, Iran’s minister of sport publicly stated that women’s cycling should be promoted. A single race had shifted the conversation.

“All those years when they wanted me to stop, the only thing that kept me going was knowing that somewhere in Iran, there was another young girl, just like me, hoping to follow her passion,” she says. “The greatest reward for my medals and success is creating that ray of hope.”

This new documentary isn’t just about Faranak’s story—it’s a testament to the power of sport to change lives. For Faranak, the fight isn’t over. She’s still riding, still pushing, still proving that there are no limits—only the ones we refuse to accept.