Farewell to the Union mountain bike team

The Union was never just another mountain bike team. It wasn’t about flashy sponsorships, factory-level setups, or elite exclusivity. It was built on passion, grit and the belief that raw talent deserved a shot. It was a nonprofit, no-ego, true development program that gave both riders and staff a stepping stone into the highest levels of downhill racing.

It wasn’t about being a factory team, but it was never just a privateer squad either. It was something in between.

And for four years, the Union punched well above its weight, taking young, hungry racers and turning them into world cup contenders.

Built on opportunity, fueled by chaos

The idea behind the Union came from a simple mission: help deserving riders and staff break into world cup racing. The sport is expensive, brutal and often shuts out talent simply because they don’t have the resources. The Union aimed to fill that void—to be the bridge between raw potential and the world stage.

But it wasn’t just about results. The Union was built on people first. The environment mattered. If a rider wasn’t happy or comfortable, the results wouldn’t come. Every rider, every staff member, every person involved was chosen not just for their talent, but for who they were.

And it worked.

From scrappy beginnings—a budget of just £14,000, riders crammed into tiny rooms, sharing beds and running tires for way too many races—to standing on world cup podiums, the Union didn’t just show up. It competed.

The turning point: from underdogs to contenders

What started as a small operation quickly exploded into something much bigger.

The first big moment came when Lachie Stevens-McNab grabbed his first world cup podium. It lit a fire under the whole team.

From there, the momentum never slowed down. Each season, the Union produced top-three juniors and top-ten elite riders, all on a budget that could barely keep a van running.

By 2024, the Union wasn’t just attending world cups—it was competing for wins. Lachie was sitting in the hot seat at Mont-Sainte-Anne, waiting as Troy Brosnan came flying down the track. The team had made it.

And that was the moment.

Going out on top

But the Union was never meant to last forever.

“Downhill is entering a bit of a new era, and I don’t think it necessarily fits the Union’s original ethos. I feel like the team’s become a victim of its own success—in the best way possible,” says founder Joe Bowman. “The way I look at it, it’s kind of like your favorite TV show ending. Even though I’m going to miss it loads, I’m really glad we’re getting out at the top.”

The Union did what it set out to do—help riders and staff get their shot. Now, those same riders and mechanics fill pits all over the world cup circuit.

The story of the Union wasn’t just about results. It was about people. It was about giving kids who slept on floors a chance to stand on podiums. It was about proving that you don’t need a million-dollar budget to make an impact in this sport.

And above all, it was about believing in people—before anyone else did.

“Honestly, it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done,” says Bowman. “And I couldn’t be prouder of the crew and everything we’ve achieved over the years.”