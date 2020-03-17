Fast Life Season 3 reaches its dramatic conclusion

For Fast Life‘s final episode of Season 3, the series returns to one of the most dramatic World Cup finales in recent memory. Both downhill and cross country titles were on the line. After a long season of racing, razor-thin margins separated the front runners in men’s downhill and women’s cross country. Fast Life’s cast had a horse in both races, making this behind-the-scenes episode all the more exciting.

Loïc Bruni (Specialized) was chasing his first World Cup overall. The three-time world champion was in a remarkably friendly, but intense rivalry with fellow Frenchman Amaury Pierron (Commencal Vallnord). The finale would leave both sitting side by side in the finish corral, waiting for a third rider to decide their fate. High drama in the fast-paced world of downhill racing.

Adding to the excitement, the World Cup series was returning to the United States for the first time in years. Snowshoe, W. Virginia fans were extremely excited to welcome Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) home, and cheer her on in her quest for World Cup overall victory. The one rider that could stand in the way of Courtney’s grand homecoming was Trek Factory Racing’s Jolanda Neff. Both appeared to be struggling with late-season consistency. But who would find the strength when it was needed most?

The Grand Finale of MTB: Fast Life S3E7

From Red Bull:

“With one race remaining everything is still to play for Loïc Bruni and Kate Courtney. Both are in contention for the title, but locking it in means delivering when the pressure is at its highest.

Over the course of the past 3 seasons, Fast Life has combined the best on course action with unparalleled mountain bike athlete access, unique racing insights, snappy dialogue and killer music into a winning formula. Bottom line, you only have to check out Fast Life once to know that it’s the most relevant, sexiest, most adorable World Cup web series on the planet.”

