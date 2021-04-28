Finn Iles returns for Fast Life Season 4

2020’s shortened World Cup season passed in the blink of an eye. Just weeks long, or 10 days long for the cross country racers, it seemed to be over before it began. But, if you missed it the first time around, there was some incredible racing packed in to those few short weeks.

Red Bull’s Fast Life series is back for Season 4, ready to unpack and relive the excitement. With so much happening so fast the first time around, you can be sure Fast Life will uncover some details that were missed the first go-round.

Canada’s 21-year-old downhill national champion, Finn Iles, is back on his quest to land an elite World Cup win. With teammate Loïc Bruni also looking for redemption, the duo takes on the downhill events. For cross country, Fast Life follows U.S. former world champion Kate Courtney through two weeks – and four races – at Nove Mesto.

Watch the first two episodes of Fast Life Season 4 below, and get stoked on the return of World Cup racing in Albstadt, Germany on May 8-9, 2021.

Fast Life S4E1: Chaos and Complacency

Fast Life S4E2: Doubts vs. Dreams

What’s Red Bull say about Season 4 of Fast Life ?

“2020 has been a strange year for everyone, elite Mountain Bike riders included. After the longest off season on record, a short window of opportunity appeared on the horizon and everyone was more than eager to show what they are capable of. New kids on the block, G.O.A.T.s on the start line & everyone in between – all fighting for those few podium spots up for grabs in a season some say never really existed.”