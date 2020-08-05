Fern Surfing on Vancouver Island with Max McCulloch

Vancouver Island may be known as Canada’s surf destination, with cold Pacific waves drawing crowds to the Tofino year-round. But, in Fern Surfing, Max McCulloch chases a different kind of wave.

McCulloch leaves the Tofino crowds behind to surf through a green sea of ferns. With not a soul in sight, McCulloch even films the video himself, there’s nothing but the sound of freewheels and tires on dirt.

McCulloch brings some elements of surf vibes, if not the crowds, to his video. Low key editing the Victoria rider’s smooth style almost hide how big some of the moves he’s hitting are. Almost.

Fern Surfing: Self Shot V2 w/ Max McCulloch

Locations: Lower Vancouver Island

Riding and Video: Max McCulloch

Made possible by: NOBL Wheels