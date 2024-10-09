Fighting to save Nanaimo’s mountain bike trails

The battle to protect some of Vancouver Island’s most beloved mountain bike trails is ramping up. A Change.org petition, led by local rider Brock Kasdorf, is gaining serious traction. It calls on the community and city officials to stop logging activity in the South Benson/Wolf Mountain Trails near Nanaimo. These trails are not just paths in the woods—they’re a lifeline for the local bike scene and a major draw for visitors.

Trails under threat

“Recent logging activity has already damaged multiple mountain bike trails,” Kasdorf explains. “There’s a new cut block on at least two of the most popular trails in town.” Among the affected is Mattmo, a memorial trail built to honor the memory of 13-year-old Matthew “Mattmo” Jeromkin—a local rider taken too soon. The emotional attachment runs deep, making the looming threat of logging even harder to stomach.

These trails are more than just routes through the forest—they represent a crucial part of Nanaimo’s outdoor identity, and for many, a sanctuary.

Community speaks

The outcry from the local mountain bike community has been swift and passionate. Riders and trail users have been signing the petition and voicing their concerns.

“I don’t believe the logging practices are sustainable and that forested area, especially, can have a huge economic impact for the Mid Island if managed properly,” said Richard Huggins of Ladysmith.

Joyanne Bakke from Gabriola Island adds, “I love the trails and am saddened by the logging done in the area.”

Bryan Gregory, a Nanaimo local, summed it up well: “These trails are a huge part of why I love living in Nanaimo. This area is so small relative to the size of Mosaic’s operations on the south island but holds so much value for the community.”

Petition grows as logging looms

The petition is urging the Nanaimo City Council to take immediate action and work with Mosaic Forest Management to protect the trails. As Kasdorf puts it, “This zone is used daily by hundreds of users and is a source of health and joy for locals and visitors alike. It represents an asset for the city of Nanaimo in that it is a tourist attraction.”

Mosaic’s logging plans, which could affect trails like Mattmo, Sexy Flanders and RIP 67, are a wake-up call. Fawn Frenzy, part of the only uninterrupted descent off Mount Benson, is also at risk. The iconic top-to-bottom run from Mount Benson will be lost if the logging proceeds.

Can we protect the trails?

Kasdorf has been walking a fine line, trying to rally support without being too alarmist, but time is running out. “What we seek is an official agreement that will protect the trails without risk of sudden reprisal,” he says. While Mosaic has been accommodating up to this point, the bike community is pushing for a more permanent solution. It wants a formal land use agreement to safeguard these world-class trails.

The Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club (NMBC) has confirmed they have no current agreement in place with Mosaic. Without legal protection, the future of these legendary trails hangs in the balance.

What’s next?

The push to protect these trails is growing stronger. More riders and community members are getting involved. The petition is still live, and Kasdorf is updating it regularly as more details come to light. This fight is about more than just saving trails—it’s about preserving a way of life for the Nanaimo mountain bike community.

You can find the petition and updates on the situation here.