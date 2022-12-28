Filippo Colombo joins Scott-SRAM

Filippo Colombo is joining Nino Schurter at Scott-SRAM racing. The announcement comes one day after the powerhouse Swiss squad shared that Lars Forster would be leaving the team in 2023.

Colombo arrives at Scott-SRAM hot off a stellar 2022 season. The Swiss rider won the Short Track (XCC) World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne in August, then was second in the XCO that same weekend. He landed another XCC win at home in the Lenzerheide World Cup. Colombo was also second at XCC world championships in Les Gets.

Colombo arrives at Scott-SRAM from Julien Absalon’s BMC Racing team.