Fincham top Canadian as Pidcock and del Carmen Alvarado win Under-23 World Cup XCO

In the second World Cup in three days, Sean Fincham led another strong Canadian Under-23 performance in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. At the front of the race was, once again, Thomas Pidcock. The U.K. cyclocross phenom showed his win in Thursday’s XCO#1 was no fluke. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, another ‘cross crossover won the under-23 women’s race.

The compressed schedule of a double-header World Cup in the Czech Republic left the U23’s little time for rest. After Thursday’s XCO#1, the young racers had just one day off before their second and final World Cup of 2020.

Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) led the Canucks, finishing eighth. It adds another top-10 to his fifth-place finish on Thursday.

Quinton Disera (Norco Factory Team) was next across the line for Canada. The U23 national champion was 12th, down one spot from XCO#1 to XCO#2. Tyler Orschel (Durham Shredders) was 34th and Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) 44th. After finishing ninth in his first-ever Under-23 World Cup on Thursday, Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) did not start Saturday’s event.

At the front of the race, though, was Thomas Pidcock (Telenet Fidea). After winning his first World Cup just two days earlier, having ridden through the field from a back-row start, the U.K. rider set out to repeat the feat. With an improved starting position, there was no stopping Pidcock in Saturday’s race. He rode to a massive 1 minute 8-second winning margin, seizing his second win in his second World Cup mountain bike race.

America’s Christopher Blevins (Specialized) was the next across the line, followed by Switzerland’s Vital Albin (Thomus RN) in third.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado finds her pace in XCO

After an incredible eighth-place finish in Thursday’s XCO#1, Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE) was 24th Saturday’s Under-23 World Cup in Nove Mesto. The Canadian now has just under a week to recover before 2020 UCI mountian bike world championships in Austria.

At the front of the race, it was another cyclocross crossover athlete taking the win. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is hunting for a path to the Olympic Games and has chosen mountain bikes over attempting to break into the dominant Dutch road team. That path looks a little clearer after her win Saturday in Nove Mesto. Del Carmen Alvarado was third Thursday in the first under-23 XCO. On Saturday, she moved up two spots to win by 19 seconds.

Marika Tovo of Italy finished second, with France’s Helene Clauzel third. U.S.A.’s Haley Batten narrowly missed the podium, placing fourth just 1 second behind Clauzel.

Results: Under 23 Men – XCO #2 – 2020 World Cup Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

1. PIDCOCK Thomas 1:15:57 2. BLEVINS Christopher (SPECIALIZED RACING) 1:17:05

+1:08 3. ALBIN Vital (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:17:27

+1:30 4. ROTH Joel (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:17:36

+1:39 5. AVONDETTO Simone (TEAM TREK – PIRELLI) 1:18:03

+2:06 6. VIDAURRE KOSSMANN Martin 1:18:12

+2:15 7. LIST David 1:18:26

+2:29 8. FINCHAM Sean (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC) 1:18:56

+2:59 9. AZZARO Mathis (ABSOLUTE – ABSALON – BMC) 1:19:12

+3:15 10. ALLARD Basile (VELCAN MTB PRO TEAM) 1:19:13

+3:16 11. ZANOTTI Juri (KTM PROTEK DAMA) 1:19:34

+3:37 12. DISERA Quinton (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC) 1:19:34

+3:37 13. CHENEVAL Loan (VTT VCA ANJOS) 1:19:54

+3:57 14. BALMER Alexandre (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:20:06

+4:09 15. PUNTENER Fabio (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:20:26

+4:29 34. ORSCHEL Tyler 1:23:26 44. HOLMGREN Gunnar (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:25:09

Results: Under 23 Women – XCO #2 – 2020 World Cup Nove Mesto, Czech Republic