Finn Iles 2nd behind Bruni in French Cup DH
Specialized Gravity goes 1-2 in Iles return to European racingPhoto by: Finn Iles racing the Sun Peaks DH during Crankworx Summer Series. Photo: Clint Trahan
Finn Iles’ return to Europe started off well over the weekend, finishing second to teammate Loïc Bruni in the final French Cup race. After three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing, the Whistler rider seemed to have no trouble getting back up to race pace in his return to overseas racing.
With 2020 world championships on the horizon, the national series race had a stacked field. The women’s elite race was won by reigning world champion Myriam Nicole, followed by Marine Cabirou and 2019 World Cup champ Tracey Hannah.
Bruni, also riding in the rainbow stripes of world champion, topped a super-fast men’s field. Iles was second, ahead of emerging young French talent Thibaut Daprela, Loris Vergier, and Benoit Coulanges.
While Bruni’s rival Amaury Pierron was absent, still recovering from an injury at French national championships, his family flooded the top 10. Antoine Pierron finished seventh and Baptiste Pierron ninth at the race in Les Orres.
Vancouver Island’s Mark Wallace finished 32nd.
French Cup – Les Orres results
Elite Men – top-10
|1
|BRUNI Loic
|
FRA
|SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:24.19
|2
|ILES Finn
|
CAN
|SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:25.66
|3
|DAPRELA Thibaut
|
FRA
|COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:26.62
|4
|VERGIER Loris
|
FRA
|3:27.10
|5
|COULANGES Benoit
|
FRA
|DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|3:29.23
|6
|ESTAQUE Thomas
|
FRA
|COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:30.91
|7
|PIERRON Antoine
|
FRA
|TC CONCEPT
|3:31.21
|8
|BROSNAN Troy
|
AUS
|3:31.47
|9
|PIERRON Baptiste
|
FRA
|DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|3:31.65
|10
|CHATANAY Valentin
Elite Women – Top 3
|1
|NICOLE Myriam
|
FRA
|COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:55.86
|2
|CABIROU Marine
|
FRA
|SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|4:00.15
|3
|HANNAH Tracey
|
AUS
|4:00.61
|4
|BALANCHE Camille
|
SUI
|DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:04.87
|5
|HRASTNIK Monika
|
SLO
|DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:05.11
|6
|CHAPPAZ Mélanie
|
FRA
|4:16.87
|7
|SIEGENTHALER Emilie
|
SUI
|4:18.42
|8
|HÜBSCHER Janine
|
SUI
|4:24.76
|9
|DELEST Agnes
|
FRA
|4:26.98
|10
|RÜBESAM Sandra
|
GER
|4:27.48