Home > MTB

Finn Iles 2nd behind Bruni in French Cup DH

Specialized Gravity goes 1-2 in Iles return to European racing

Crankworx Summer Series Sun Peaks DH Photo by: Finn Iles racing the Sun Peaks DH during Crankworx Summer Series. Photo: Clint Trahan
September 14, 2020

Finn Iles’ return to Europe started off well over the weekend, finishing second to teammate Loïc Bruni in the final French Cup race. After three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing, the Whistler rider seemed to have no trouble getting back up to race pace in his return to overseas racing.

With 2020 world championships on the horizon, the national series race had a stacked field. The women’s elite race was won by reigning world champion Myriam Nicole, followed by Marine Cabirou and 2019 World Cup champ Tracey Hannah.

Bruni, also riding in the rainbow stripes of world champion, topped a super-fast men’s field. Iles was second, ahead of emerging young French talent Thibaut Daprela, Loris Vergier, and Benoit Coulanges.

While Bruni’s rival Amaury Pierron was absent, still recovering from an injury at French national championships, his family flooded the top 10. Antoine Pierron finished seventh and Baptiste Pierron ninth at the race in Les Orres.

Vancouver Island’s Mark Wallace finished 32nd.

French Cup – Les Orres results

Elite Men – top-10
1 BRUNI Loic
FRA
 SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:24.19
2 ILES Finn
CAN
 SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:25.66
3 DAPRELA Thibaut
FRA
 COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:26.62
4 VERGIER Loris
FRA
 3:27.10
5 COULANGES Benoit
FRA
 DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 3:29.23
6 ESTAQUE Thomas
FRA
 COMMENCAL / 100% 3:30.91
7 PIERRON Antoine
FRA
 TC CONCEPT 3:31.21
8 BROSNAN Troy
AUS
 3:31.47
9 PIERRON Baptiste
FRA
 DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 3:31.65
10 CHATANAY Valentin
Elite Women –  Top 3
1 NICOLE Myriam
FRA
 COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:55.86
2 CABIROU Marine
FRA
 SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:00.15
3 HANNAH Tracey
AUS
 4:00.61
4 BALANCHE Camille
SUI
 DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:04.87
5 HRASTNIK Monika
SLO
 DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:05.11
6 CHAPPAZ Mélanie
FRA
 4:16.87
7 SIEGENTHALER Emilie
SUI
 4:18.42
8 HÜBSCHER Janine
SUI
 4:24.76
9 DELEST Agnes
FRA
 4:26.98
10 RÜBESAM Sandra
GER
 4:27.48