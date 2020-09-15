Finn Iles 2nd behind Bruni in French Cup DH

Finn Iles’ return to Europe started off well over the weekend, finishing second to teammate Loïc Bruni in the final French Cup race. After three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing, the Whistler rider seemed to have no trouble getting back up to race pace in his return to overseas racing.

With 2020 world championships on the horizon, the national series race had a stacked field. The women’s elite race was won by reigning world champion Myriam Nicole, followed by Marine Cabirou and 2019 World Cup champ Tracey Hannah.

Bruni, also riding in the rainbow stripes of world champion, topped a super-fast men’s field. Iles was second, ahead of emerging young French talent Thibaut Daprela, Loris Vergier, and Benoit Coulanges.

While Bruni’s rival Amaury Pierron was absent, still recovering from an injury at French national championships, his family flooded the top 10. Antoine Pierron finished seventh and Baptiste Pierron ninth at the race in Les Orres.

Vancouver Island’s Mark Wallace finished 32nd.

French Cup – Les Orres results

Elite Men – top-10

1 BRUNI Loic FRA SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:24.19 2 ILES Finn CAN SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:25.66 3 DAPRELA Thibaut FRA COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:26.62 4 VERGIER Loris FRA 3:27.10 5 COULANGES Benoit FRA DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 3:29.23 6 ESTAQUE Thomas FRA COMMENCAL / 100% 3:30.91 7 PIERRON Antoine FRA TC CONCEPT 3:31.21 8 BROSNAN Troy AUS 3:31.47 9 PIERRON Baptiste FRA DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 3:31.65 10 CHATANAY Valentin

Elite Women – Top 3