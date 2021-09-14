Finn Iles and Jackson Goldstone qualify first at Snowshoe

Canadians are looking fast after the qualification in the first half of a downhill double-header World Cup week in Snowshoe, W.Va. Finn Iles took the top spot in the elite men’s field, with the day’s fastest time. Jackson Goldstone looks poised to continue his golden winning streak, qualifying fastest in the junior men’s field.

The first of two Downhill World Cup’s this week takes place Wednesday, September 15. You can watch live on Red Bull TV. Check out all the race times and full schedule for the World Cup finals week in Snowshoe, W.Va.

Elite Men

Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) led a tightly packed elite men’s field in qualifying on Tuesday. The top nine riders all covered the rocky Snowshoe track within 1.880 seconds of Iles’ fastest time. Benoig Coulanges (Dorval AM) and Luca Shaw (Santa Cruz Syndicate) were both within one second of the Canadian national champion, so racing in Wednesday’s final should be fierce.

Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) was the next fastest Canuck in 11th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) qualifies in 38th, Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) 45th, Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) 47th, Henrey Fitzgerald 53rd, Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 55th, and Gabe Neron (Dunbar Cycles) 59th.

Garrett Mackintosh and Elliot Jamieson just miss out, seeding 68th and 69th in Snowshoe. James Frost was close behind in 73rd.

RELATED: How (and when) to watch 2021 World Cup finals in Snowshoe

Elite Women

Rachel Pageau (Commencal) is the lone Canadian woman racing in Snowshoe. Pageau qualifies for finals in 11th, but pushing close to times of the women in the top-10.

World champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) continues to build momentum – and speed – setting the fastest women’s time by a massive 7.532 seconds over 2020 world champ, Camille Balanche (Dorval AM). Vali Holl (RockShox Trek Race Team) sits third, as the only other rider within 10 seconds of Nicole’s time.

RELATED: Rachel Pageau’s long winding road back to worlds

Junior Men

Jackson Goldstone (Miranda Factory Team) hasn’t lost a downhill race since the opening World Cup in Leogang back in June. After setting the fastest junior men’s time on Tuesday by a full 3.180 seconds, Squamish’s first-year junior sensation doesn’t look like he plans on losing any time soon, either.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) added another fast time for the Canadians, in sixth. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) was one of the many riders not making it to the bottom of the wildly rocky track in Showshoe.

Qualifying Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #5 – Snowshoe, W.Va

Elite Men

1. ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:14.468

2. COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:15.193

+0.725 3. SHAW Luca

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 3:15.206

+0.738 4. NORTON Dakotah

THE YT MOB 3:15.627

+1.159 5. PIERRON Amaury

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:15.722

+1.254 6. BROSNAN Troy

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:15.756

+1.288 7. HART Danny

CUBE FACTORY RACING 3:15.939

+1.471 8. WILSON Reece

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:16.136

+1.668 9. WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:16.348

+1.880 10. HARRISON Charlie

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:17.630

+3.162 11. WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:18.275

+3.807 12. BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:18.281

+3.813 13. DICKSON Jacob

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 3:19.231

+4.763 14. GREENLAND Laurie

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:19.443

+4.975 15. KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:19.452

+4.984 16. HANNAH Michael

NS BIKES UR 3:19.628

+5.160 17. TRUMMER David

THE YT MOB 3:19.886

+5.418 18. EDMONDSON Jamie

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:19.908

+5.440 19. ZWAR Oliver

THE UNION 3:20.126

+5.658 20. SLACK Dan

3:20.304

+5.836 21. HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:20.402

+5.934 22. EDWARDS Kade

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:20.424

+5.956 23. SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

COMMENCAL 21 3:20.483

+6.015 24. BREEDEN Joe

NS BIKES UR 3:20.616

+6.148 25. WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 3:20.663

+6.195 26. BLENKINSOP Samuel

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:20.690

+6.222 27. KOLB Andreas

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:20.774

+6.306 28. VERGIER Loris

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:20.986

+6.518 29. SILVA Dante

3:21.242

+6.774 30. A’HERN Kye

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:21.417

+6.949 31. BRANNIGAN George

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:21.853

+7.385 32. MACDONALD Brook

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:22.039

+7.571 33. MULALLY Neko

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:22.125

+7.657 34. LEVESQUE Dylan

3:22.135

+7.667 35. PAYET Florent

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:22.200

+7.732 36. PIERRON Antoine

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:22.337

+7.869 37. PALAZZARI Davide

ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM 3:22.902

+8.434 38. CRUZ Lucas

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:23.971

+9.503 39. LUCAS Dean

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:24.073

+9.605 40. DOOLEY Austin

3:24.291

+9.823 41. GALE Sam

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:24.364

+9.896 42. ZWAR KVIST Benjamin

THE UNION 3:24.382

+9.914 43. ATWILL Philip

3:24.495

+10.027 44. CATHRO Ben

3:25.142

+10.674 45. MCDOWALL Kirk

3:25.235

+10.767 46. PENE Tuhoto-Ariki

THE UNION 3:25.248

+10.780 47. SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:25.417

+10.949 48. KERR Henry

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:25.528

+11.060 49. INIGUEZ Matteo

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:25.681

+11.213 50. GARCIN Johan

THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR 3:25.894

+11.426 51. CABIROU Rudy

THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR 3:26.112

+11.644 52. DUNNE Ronan

CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING 3:27.259

+12.791 53. FITZGERALD Henry

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:27.486

+13.018 54. LEIVSSON Isak

3:28.007

+13.539 55. RIESCO Forrest

3:28.216

+13.748 56. SEAGRAVE Kaos

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:28.701

+14.233 57. READING Jack

3:28.942

+14.474 58. NESTOROFF Nikolas

3:29.216

+14.748 59. NERON Gabriel

3:29.318

+14.850 60. SHAW Walker

3:29.516

+15.048 61. CUMMING Christopher

CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING 3:30.448

+15.980 62. STERLING Matthew

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 3:30.683

+16.215 63. MASTERS Wyn

GT FACTORY RACING 3:30.914

+16.446 64. GOMILSCEK Zak

UNIOR – SINTER 3:30.977

+16.509 65. ERVIN Tyler

3:31.002

+16.534 66. BRAYTON Adam

3:31.911

+17.443 67. WALTON Steven

3:32.288

+17.820 68. MACINTOSH Garrett

3:33.061

+18.593 69. JAMIESON Elliot

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:33.668

+19.200 70. MONRO Jim

3:34.051

+19.583 71. RUFFIN Thibaut

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:34.225

+19.757 72. ESTAQUE Thomas

COMMENCAL / 100% 3:34.444

+19.976 73. FROST James

3:35.837

+21.369

Elite Women

1. NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:39.535

2. BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:47.067

+7.532 3. HOELL Valentina

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:47.538

+8.003 4. HOFFMANN Nina

NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM 3:50.382

+10.847 5. CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:51.083

+11.548 6. FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:54.874

+15.339 7. SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:55.735

+16.200 8. WIDMANN Veronika

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:59.921

+20.386 9. HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 4:01.260

+21.725 10. SIEGENTHALER Emilie

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:01.691

+22.156 11. PAGEAU Rachel

4:03.417

+23.882 12. SKELTON Kailey

4:04.867

+25.332 13. NEWKIRK Anna

4:06.262

+26.727 14. BLEWITT Jessica

YD RACING 4:08.869

+29.334 15. ROENNING Frida Helena

4:12.052

+32.517 16. HOGIE Abigail

4:12.087

+32.552 17. PARTON Mikayla

4:14.164

+34.629 18. WASHAM Caroline

4:14.242

+34.707 19. HARRIS Emily

4:55.294

+1:15.759 20. PIETRANTON Angelica

5:49.394

+2:09.859

Junior Men

1. GOLDSTONE Jackson

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 3:22.614

2. O CALLAGHAN Oisin

THE YT MOB 3:25.794

+3.180 3. CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 3:26.860

+4.246 4. WILLIAMS Jordan

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:27.397

+4.783 5. FRANCOZ Alix

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:29.485

+6.871 6. LEMIRE Tristan

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:29.952

+7.338 7. LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:30.053

+7.439 8. JOHNSTON Guy

THE YT MOB 3:30.927

+8.313 9. MEIER-SMITH Remy

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:31.635

+9.021 10. DAVIS Oliver

THE UNION 3:31.681

+9.067 11. STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan

YD RACING 3:31.841

+9.227 12. HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 3:32.189

+9.575 13. MAPLES Dylan

3:32.835

+10.221 14. DRISCOLL Andrew

3:36.337

+13.723 15. INIGUEZ Raphael

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:37.919

+15.305

Junior Women