Finn Iles and Jackson Goldstone qualify first at Snowshoe

Full results from Tuesday's qualification round in West Virginia

September 14, 2021

Canadians are looking fast after the qualification in the first half of a downhill double-header World Cup week in Snowshoe, W.Va. Finn Iles took the top spot in the elite men’s field, with the day’s fastest time. Jackson Goldstone looks poised to continue his golden winning streak, qualifying fastest in the junior men’s field.

The first of two Downhill World Cup’s this week takes place Wednesday, September 15. You can watch live on Red Bull TV. Check out all the race times and full schedule for the World Cup finals week in Snowshoe, W.Va.

Elite Men

Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) led a tightly packed elite men’s field in qualifying on Tuesday. The top nine riders all covered the rocky Snowshoe track within 1.880 seconds of Iles’ fastest time. Benoig Coulanges (Dorval AM) and Luca Shaw (Santa Cruz Syndicate) were both within one second of the Canadian national champion, so racing in Wednesday’s final should be fierce.

Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) was the next fastest Canuck in 11th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) qualifies in 38th, Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) 45th, Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) 47th, Henrey Fitzgerald 53rd, Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 55th, and Gabe Neron (Dunbar Cycles) 59th.

Garrett Mackintosh and Elliot Jamieson just miss out, seeding 68th and 69th in Snowshoe. James Frost was close behind in 73rd.

Elite Women

Rachel Pageau (Commencal) is the lone Canadian woman racing in Snowshoe. Pageau qualifies for finals in 11th, but pushing close to times of the women in the top-10.

World champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) continues to build momentum – and speed – setting the fastest women’s time by a massive 7.532 seconds over 2020 world champ, Camille Balanche (Dorval AM). Vali Holl (RockShox Trek Race Team) sits third, as the only other rider within 10 seconds of Nicole’s time.

Junior Men

Jackson Goldstone (Miranda Factory Team) hasn’t lost a downhill race since the opening World Cup in Leogang back in June. After setting the fastest junior men’s time on Tuesday by a full 3.180 seconds, Squamish’s first-year junior sensation doesn’t look like he plans on losing any time soon, either.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) added another fast time for the Canadians, in sixth. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) was one of the many riders not making it to the bottom of the wildly rocky track in Showshoe.

Qualifying Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #5 – Snowshoe, W.Va

Elite Men

1.
ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:14.468
2.
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:15.193
+0.725
3.
SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:15.206
+0.738
4.
NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB		 3:15.627
+1.159
5.
PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:15.722
+1.254
6.
BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:15.756
+1.288
7.
HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 3:15.939
+1.471
8.
WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:16.136
+1.668
9.
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:16.348
+1.880
10.
HARRISON Charlie
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:17.630
+3.162
11.
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:18.275
+3.807
12.
BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:18.281
+3.813
13.
DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:19.231
+4.763
14.
GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:19.443
+4.975
15.
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:19.452
+4.984
16.
HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR		 3:19.628
+5.160
17.
TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB		 3:19.886
+5.418
18.
EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:19.908
+5.440
19.
ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION		 3:20.126
+5.658
20.
SLACK Dan
 3:20.304
+5.836
21.
HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:20.402
+5.934
22.
EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:20.424
+5.956
23.
SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL 21		 3:20.483
+6.015
24.
BREEDEN Joe
NS BIKES UR		 3:20.616
+6.148
25.
WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:20.663
+6.195
26.
BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:20.690
+6.222
27.
KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:20.774
+6.306
28.
VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:20.986
+6.518
29.
SILVA Dante
 3:21.242
+6.774
30.
A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:21.417
+6.949
31.
BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:21.853
+7.385
32.
MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:22.039
+7.571
33.
MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:22.125
+7.657
34.
LEVESQUE Dylan
 3:22.135
+7.667
35.
PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:22.200
+7.732
36.
PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:22.337
+7.869
37.
PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM		 3:22.902
+8.434
38.
CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:23.971
+9.503
39.
LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:24.073
+9.605
40.
DOOLEY Austin
 3:24.291
+9.823
41.
GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:24.364
+9.896
42.
ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
THE UNION		 3:24.382
+9.914
43.
ATWILL Philip
 3:24.495
+10.027
44.
CATHRO Ben
 3:25.142
+10.674
45.
MCDOWALL Kirk
 3:25.235
+10.767
46.
PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION		 3:25.248
+10.780
47.
SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:25.417
+10.949
48.
KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:25.528
+11.060
49.
INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:25.681
+11.213
50.
GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:25.894
+11.426
51.
CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:26.112
+11.644
52.
DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING		 3:27.259
+12.791
53.
FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:27.486
+13.018
54.
LEIVSSON Isak
 3:28.007
+13.539
55.
RIESCO Forrest
 3:28.216
+13.748
56.
SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:28.701
+14.233
57.
READING Jack
 3:28.942
+14.474
58.
NESTOROFF Nikolas
 3:29.216
+14.748
59.
NERON Gabriel
 3:29.318
+14.850
60.
SHAW Walker
 3:29.516
+15.048
61.
CUMMING Christopher
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING		 3:30.448
+15.980
62.
STERLING Matthew
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:30.683
+16.215
63.
MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:30.914
+16.446
64.
GOMILSCEK Zak
UNIOR – SINTER		 3:30.977
+16.509
65.
ERVIN Tyler
 3:31.002
+16.534
66.
BRAYTON Adam
 3:31.911
+17.443
67.
WALTON Steven
 3:32.288
+17.820
68.
MACINTOSH Garrett
 3:33.061
+18.593
69.
JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:33.668
+19.200
70.
MONRO Jim
 3:34.051
+19.583
71.
RUFFIN Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:34.225
+19.757
72.
ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:34.444
+19.976
73.
FROST James
 3:35.837
+21.369

Elite Women

1.
NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:39.535
2.
BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:47.067
+7.532
3.
HOELL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:47.538
+8.003
4.
HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM		 3:50.382
+10.847
5.
CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:51.083
+11.548
6.
FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:54.874
+15.339
7.
SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:55.735
+16.200
8.
WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:59.921
+20.386
9.
HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 4:01.260
+21.725
10.
SIEGENTHALER Emilie
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 4:01.691
+22.156
11.
PAGEAU Rachel
 4:03.417
+23.882
12.
SKELTON Kailey
 4:04.867
+25.332
13.
NEWKIRK Anna
 4:06.262
+26.727
14.
BLEWITT Jessica
YD RACING		 4:08.869
+29.334
15.
ROENNING Frida Helena
 4:12.052
+32.517
16.
HOGIE Abigail
 4:12.087
+32.552
17.
PARTON Mikayla
 4:14.164
+34.629
18.
WASHAM Caroline
 4:14.242
+34.707
19.
HARRIS Emily
 4:55.294
+1:15.759
20.
PIETRANTON Angelica
 5:49.394
+2:09.859

Junior Men

1.
GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 3:22.614
2.
O CALLAGHAN Oisin
THE YT MOB		 3:25.794
+3.180
3.
CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:26.860
+4.246
4.
WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:27.397
+4.783
5.
FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:29.485
+6.871
6.
LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:29.952
+7.338
7.
LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:30.053
+7.439
8.
JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB		 3:30.927
+8.313
9.
MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:31.635
+9.021
10.
DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION		 3:31.681
+9.067
11.
STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING		 3:31.841
+9.227
12.
HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM		 3:32.189
+9.575
13.
MAPLES Dylan
 3:32.835
+10.221
14.
DRISCOLL Andrew
 3:36.337
+13.723
15.
INIGUEZ Raphael
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:37.919
+15.305

Junior Women

1.
YANKOVA Izabela
 4:08.193
2.
VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL		 4:14.970
+6.777
3.
GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 4:19.334
+11.141
4.
ERICKSON Ella
 4:35.234
+27.041
5.
FARMER Caitlyn
 4:36.408
+28.215
6.
ARTZ Emma
 4:58.039
+49.846