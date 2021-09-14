Finn Iles and Jackson Goldstone qualify first at Snowshoe
Full results from Tuesday's qualification round in West Virginia
Canadians are looking fast after the qualification in the first half of a downhill double-header World Cup week in Snowshoe, W.Va. Finn Iles took the top spot in the elite men’s field, with the day’s fastest time. Jackson Goldstone looks poised to continue his golden winning streak, qualifying fastest in the junior men’s field.
The first of two Downhill World Cup’s this week takes place Wednesday, September 15. You can watch live on Red Bull TV. Check out all the race times and full schedule for the World Cup finals week in Snowshoe, W.Va.
Elite Men
Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) led a tightly packed elite men’s field in qualifying on Tuesday. The top nine riders all covered the rocky Snowshoe track within 1.880 seconds of Iles’ fastest time. Benoig Coulanges (Dorval AM) and Luca Shaw (Santa Cruz Syndicate) were both within one second of the Canadian national champion, so racing in Wednesday’s final should be fierce.
Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) was the next fastest Canuck in 11th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) qualifies in 38th, Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) 45th, Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) 47th, Henrey Fitzgerald 53rd, Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 55th, and Gabe Neron (Dunbar Cycles) 59th.
Garrett Mackintosh and Elliot Jamieson just miss out, seeding 68th and 69th in Snowshoe. James Frost was close behind in 73rd.
Elite Women
Rachel Pageau (Commencal) is the lone Canadian woman racing in Snowshoe. Pageau qualifies for finals in 11th, but pushing close to times of the women in the top-10.
World champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) continues to build momentum – and speed – setting the fastest women’s time by a massive 7.532 seconds over 2020 world champ, Camille Balanche (Dorval AM). Vali Holl (RockShox Trek Race Team) sits third, as the only other rider within 10 seconds of Nicole’s time.
Junior Men
Jackson Goldstone (Miranda Factory Team) hasn’t lost a downhill race since the opening World Cup in Leogang back in June. After setting the fastest junior men’s time on Tuesday by a full 3.180 seconds, Squamish’s first-year junior sensation doesn’t look like he plans on losing any time soon, either.
Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) added another fast time for the Canadians, in sixth. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) was one of the many riders not making it to the bottom of the wildly rocky track in Showshoe.
Qualifying Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #5 – Snowshoe, W.Va
Elite Men
|1.
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:14.468
|2.
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:15.193
+0.725
|3.
|SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:15.206
+0.738
|4.
|NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB
|3:15.627
+1.159
|5.
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:15.722
+1.254
|6.
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:15.756
+1.288
|7.
|HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|3:15.939
+1.471
|8.
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:16.136
+1.668
|9.
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:16.348
+1.880
|10.
|HARRISON Charlie
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:17.630
+3.162
|11.
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:18.275
+3.807
|12.
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:18.281
+3.813
|13.
|DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:19.231
+4.763
|14.
|GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:19.443
+4.975
|15.
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:19.452
+4.984
|16.
|HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR
|3:19.628
+5.160
|17.
|TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB
|3:19.886
+5.418
|18.
|EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:19.908
+5.440
|19.
|ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION
|3:20.126
+5.658
|20.
|SLACK Dan
|3:20.304
+5.836
|21.
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:20.402
+5.934
|22.
|EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:20.424
+5.956
|23.
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL 21
|3:20.483
+6.015
|24.
|BREEDEN Joe
NS BIKES UR
|3:20.616
+6.148
|25.
|WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:20.663
+6.195
|26.
|BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:20.690
+6.222
|27.
|KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:20.774
+6.306
|28.
|VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:20.986
+6.518
|29.
|SILVA Dante
|3:21.242
+6.774
|30.
|A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:21.417
+6.949
|31.
|BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:21.853
+7.385
|32.
|MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:22.039
+7.571
|33.
|MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:22.125
+7.657
|34.
|LEVESQUE Dylan
|3:22.135
+7.667
|35.
|PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:22.200
+7.732
|36.
|PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:22.337
+7.869
|37.
|PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|3:22.902
+8.434
|38.
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:23.971
+9.503
|39.
|LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:24.073
+9.605
|40.
|DOOLEY Austin
|3:24.291
+9.823
|41.
|GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:24.364
+9.896
|42.
|ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
THE UNION
|3:24.382
+9.914
|43.
|ATWILL Philip
|3:24.495
+10.027
|44.
|CATHRO Ben
|3:25.142
+10.674
|45.
|MCDOWALL Kirk
|3:25.235
+10.767
|46.
|PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION
|3:25.248
+10.780
|47.
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:25.417
+10.949
|48.
|KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:25.528
+11.060
|49.
|INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:25.681
+11.213
|50.
|GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:25.894
+11.426
|51.
|CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:26.112
+11.644
|52.
|DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING
|3:27.259
+12.791
|53.
|FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:27.486
+13.018
|54.
|LEIVSSON Isak
|3:28.007
+13.539
|55.
|RIESCO Forrest
|3:28.216
+13.748
|56.
|SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:28.701
+14.233
|57.
|READING Jack
|3:28.942
+14.474
|58.
|NESTOROFF Nikolas
|3:29.216
+14.748
|59.
|NERON Gabriel
|3:29.318
+14.850
|60.
|SHAW Walker
|3:29.516
+15.048
|61.
|CUMMING Christopher
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING
|3:30.448
+15.980
|62.
|STERLING Matthew
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:30.683
+16.215
|63.
|MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:30.914
+16.446
|64.
|GOMILSCEK Zak
UNIOR – SINTER
|3:30.977
+16.509
|65.
|ERVIN Tyler
|3:31.002
+16.534
|66.
|BRAYTON Adam
|3:31.911
+17.443
|67.
|WALTON Steven
|3:32.288
+17.820
|68.
|MACINTOSH Garrett
|3:33.061
+18.593
|69.
|JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:33.668
+19.200
|70.
|MONRO Jim
|3:34.051
+19.583
|71.
|RUFFIN Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:34.225
+19.757
|72.
|ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:34.444
+19.976
|73.
|FROST James
|3:35.837
+21.369
Elite Women
|1.
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:39.535
|2.
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:47.067
+7.532
|3.
|HOELL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:47.538
+8.003
|4.
|HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM
|3:50.382
+10.847
|5.
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:51.083
+11.548
|6.
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:54.874
+15.339
|7.
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:55.735
+16.200
|8.
|WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:59.921
+20.386
|9.
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|4:01.260
+21.725
|10.
|SIEGENTHALER Emilie
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:01.691
+22.156
|11.
|PAGEAU Rachel
|4:03.417
+23.882
|12.
|SKELTON Kailey
|4:04.867
+25.332
|13.
|NEWKIRK Anna
|4:06.262
+26.727
|14.
|BLEWITT Jessica
YD RACING
|4:08.869
+29.334
|15.
|ROENNING Frida Helena
|4:12.052
+32.517
|16.
|HOGIE Abigail
|4:12.087
+32.552
|17.
|PARTON Mikayla
|4:14.164
+34.629
|18.
|WASHAM Caroline
|4:14.242
+34.707
|19.
|HARRIS Emily
|4:55.294
+1:15.759
|20.
|PIETRANTON Angelica
|5:49.394
+2:09.859
Junior Men
|1.
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:22.614
|2.
|O CALLAGHAN Oisin
THE YT MOB
|3:25.794
+3.180
|3.
|CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:26.860
+4.246
|4.
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:27.397
+4.783
|5.
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:29.485
+6.871
|6.
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:29.952
+7.338
|7.
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:30.053
+7.439
|8.
|JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB
|3:30.927
+8.313
|9.
|MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:31.635
+9.021
|10.
|DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION
|3:31.681
+9.067
|11.
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING
|3:31.841
+9.227
|12.
|HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM
|3:32.189
+9.575
|13.
|MAPLES Dylan
|3:32.835
+10.221
|14.
|DRISCOLL Andrew
|3:36.337
+13.723
|15.
|INIGUEZ Raphael
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:37.919
+15.305
Junior Women
|1.
|YANKOVA Izabela
|4:08.193
|2.
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL
|4:14.970
+6.777
|3.
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|4:19.334
+11.141
|4.
|ERICKSON Ella
|4:35.234
+27.041
|5.
|FARMER Caitlyn
|4:36.408
+28.215
|6.
|ARTZ Emma
|4:58.039
+49.846