Finn Iles dials in final world championships prep with Loïc Bruni in Chatel

Finn Iles is in Europe finishing off his final preparations for 2020 mountain bike world championships with his Specialized Gravity Team. Together with Loïc Bruni and newcomer Christopher Grice, the trio head to Châtel bike park to test bike set up on the resorts new purpose-built downhill track.

There, they join Scott Factory DH riders, including Marine Cabirou and Flo Payet, on the World Cup-style track. Wide-open corners, steep rooty tracks and a fresh coating of rain make for excellent prep for all riders.

With just one week to go before world champs in Leogang, Austria, there’s not much time for fine tuning.

Before heading overseas, Finn Iles got into the groove training laps on Vancouver’s Cypress Mountain. You can see how the Canadian champion and world champs contender goes through a day of training on home turf below the Chatel video.

Tune in next week to see Iles take on the world at 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships!

Riding Châtel’s Freshly Built DH Track

Before Iles landed in Europe, most of his training was closer to home in B.C. Follow the Canuck through a day of training laps on Cypress in Vancouver, then for a lap down Micro Climate in Whistler on the little bike.

A Day in the Life Training for World Championships

Want more POV footage from Iles training laps at Cypress? Check it out below.

POV Downhill Training Laps at Cypress Mountain