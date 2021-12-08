Finn Iles’ big surprise for Jackson Goldstone

Before Jackson Goldstone’s incredible win in Val di Sole, Finn Iles was the last Canadian to win the junior men’s downhill world championship title. That made Iles the perfect person to present Goldstone with a big sponsor surprise recently in Vancouver.

Lured in under the guise of a normal photo shoot, Goldstone is blindsided by the good news. A cool moment for Canadian downhill, with two maple leaf sleeves riding and cheesing together follows. Goldstone’s family is even on scene to share in the moment.

Finn Iles: Surprising Jackson Goldstone with his first Red Bull Helmet

From Finn Iles:

“Earning a Red Bull helmet is a dream come true for any athlete. I remember how excited I was when I got my first Red Bull helmet six years ago, so I was stoked on the opportunity to surprise Jackson with his first helmet.”