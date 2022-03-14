Finn Iles fourth at pre-season Bioude DH Cup in France

With World Cup racing just two weeks away, racers are looking for chances to hone their race speed. Several Canadians tried at the Tennessee National, only to be thwarted by a heavy snowstorm. Finn Iles had more luck in France.

Iles (Specialized)was fourth at the Bioude DH Cup, a regional French downhill event with an all-star start list. The event was won by Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) and past world champion Camille Balanche (Team Dorval AM Commencal).

The Canadian national champion was 0.43 seconds back of Vergier’s winning time, showing he has solid speed going into the first World Cup of 2022. Lourdes, France will host the opening downhill round on March 26-27.

Baptiste Pierron and Benoit Coulange, both French riders on Dorval AM Commencal, squeezed into the 0.43 seconds between Vergier and Iles to fill out the podium. Rising downhill and enduro talent Antoine Vidal (Commencal LesOrres) was fifith.

Canada’s Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) was 32nd, 4.45 seconds back from Vergier.

On the women’s side, 2021 World Cup overall winner Vali Höll (RockShox Trek Race Team) and Marine Cabirou (Scott) chased Balanche’s time.

Results – Bioude DH Cup 2022, France. (March 13)

Men (Top 10)

1. VERGIER Loris TREK FACTORY RACING 0:01:34.40 2. PIERRON Baptiste TEAM DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 0:01:34.47 3. COULANGES Benoit TEAM DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 0:01:34.53 4. ILES Finn SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 0:01:34.83 5. VIDAL Antoine COMMENCAL_LESORRES 0:01:34.93 6. LALY Thibaut PINKBIKE RACING TEAM 0:01:35.21 7. CAROLI Jerome Commencal vee 0:01:35.55 8. ESTAQUE Thomas COMMENCAL 100% 0:01:35.82 9. FRIXTALON Hugo COMMENCAL 100% 0:01:36.06 10. SHAW Luca CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY 0:01:36.15

Women (Top 10)