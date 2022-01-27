Finn Iles debuts the final season of “Fast Life”

Two teams, three athletes and two different career trajectories provide the plot lines for the return of Fast Life.

The World Cup web series follows Finn Iles, Loic Bruni and Kate Courtney through 2021 season. For Loic and Kate, the year is defined by a quest to return to form. After dominating through 2019, both struggled to find the same pace in a question mark of a 2020 season. Can they get back to the top?

Canada’s own Finn Iles provides contrast. After a stunning junior career, Iles is still fighting to get the same level off success in the hard-fought elite field. He’s made it close. Many times. And had remarkable results by any other standard. But the still-young racer continues to chase that first win.

Follow along with the fifth and final season of Fast Life

Fast Life S5E1: Is This The End?

What’s Red Bull say about the premiere episode of Season 5?

Fast Life is back, and better than ever! Season 5 of the notorious MTB series follows the nail-biting 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season, starring Kate Courtney, Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and many more of the world’s finest MTB athletes. In the first episode, Kate and Loïc Bruni recall some of the highs and lows of their mountain biking careers. The American XCO and French DH stars share how they – and the world – reacted. After that… it’s already Go-Time for the first UCI MTB World Cups in Albstadt & Leogang!

Featuring:

Loic Bruni, FRANCE, Specialized Gravity

Finn Iles, CANADA, Specialized Gravity

Kate Courtney, USA, Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team