Finn Iles flies into a coastal storm for Sound of Speed

Finn Iles full speed on an enduro bike, hitting Vancouver Island’s best trails. What more do you need to know to know this is absolutely “must watch” material?

How about the added spice of a coastal storm rolling in to make those trails extra slippery? Not that you can tell, from Iles’ speed. The Canadian makes treacherous trails look tame. It all disappears in a blur of ferns, speed and style.

Sound of Speed – Finn Iles Full Speed Enduro Showdown in the Rain

Longer than your average Sound of Speed edit, Red Bull videographer Rob Parkin gives a full view of what it takes to make a 90-second edit. That means behind the scenes, bonus footage and … drone crashes. Lots of drone crashes. Full credit to pilot Gabriel Kocher, though. Few humans can keep up with Iles on a bike, let alone piloting unfamiliar trails blind.

Red Bull waxes poetic about wet west coast winters:

Can you imagine the sounds of a winter storm rolling into coastal British Columbia? Or the sounds of rain drops pouring down through the lush forests of Vancouver Island? What about the sounds of a perfectly dialled mountain bike slashing through sticky berms, slippery roots & muddy puddles? Combine all of these together with Finn Iles​ as the “conductor” & we get to enjoy nothing short of a symphony on two wheels. A true raw classic – the Sound of Speed.

Red Bull Sound of Speed

Want more speed? Dive into the Sound of Speed archives:

Remy Morton Chainless in Queenstown

Emil Johansson & Martin Söderström in Sweeden at Järvsö Bike Park

Jill Kintner in Bellingham

Jesse Melamed in Pemberton, B.C.

Vali Höll at home in Austria

Bryn Atkinson cornering carnage in Washington

Pedro Burns shreds the streets of Chile

Laurie Greenland in Queenstown, N.Z.

Greg Callaghan vs. a drone racer

Conor MacFarlane soars in New Zealand