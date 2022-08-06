Finn Iles just won his first World Cup

Finn Iles claimed his first eite World Cup victory on Sunday in the best possible fashion: on Canada’s home track at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

It’s the Canadians first win, part-way through a season that’s seen him mid one round and finish second to Amaury Pierron on several occasions.

The win is a massive accomplishment for Iles. It’s the realization of his incredible potential, following a junior world championship title and junior World Cup overall title.

Saturday’s victory also puts Iles in reach of the elite World Cup overall title. He now sits second behind Amaury Pierron. The French rider still has a solid lead but, with one round remaining, Iles still has a mathematical chance to take the title.

If Iles does, he would be just the second Canadian man to win the overall. The first, and still only rider to do so was Steve Smith back in 2013.