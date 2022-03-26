Home > MTB

Finn Iles qualifies second at Lourdes World Cup

Last year's World Cup winners start new season with speed

Photo by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
March 26, 2022
Share on SMS

World Cup racing is here and Finn Iles is already on pace. The Canadian national champion qualified second on Saturday behind Specialized teammate Loic Bruni.

Elite Men

The 2022 season starts in France and French riders are ready. Five of the top six times in men’s qualifying were flying the tricolour. Specialized Gravity Racing had the top two times. Loic Bruni starts where he left off in 2022, with the #1 plate of World Cup overall winner and the top qualifying time on Saturday.

Finn Iles is the only rider to interrupt the French party. The Canadian qualified second on his stunning pink bike-jersey combo. Iles won both of his junior World Cup appearances in Lourdes, in 2016 and 2017 and clearly still feels at home on the steep French track.

RELATED: How to Watch: 2022 Lourdes World Cup DH

After Iles, it was all France. Amaury Pierron and Thibault Daprela sit third and fourth for Commencal-Muc Off. Benoit Coulange (Dorval AM) and Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) fill out the top six. Danny Hard (Cube) is seventh before another French rider, Antoine Vidal (Commencal Les Orres), Reece Wilson (Trek Factory Racing) and Luca Shaw (Canyon Cllctv) take the final spots in the top 10.

Canyon’s Mark Wallace is the only other Canadian making it into finals. The Vancouver Island racer was 40th on Saturday.

Forest Riesco and Magnus Manson (Forbidden Synthesis) miss finals by a hair over a second in 68th and 69th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) was a little further back in 74th. Henry Fitzgerald is 82nd.

Intense Factory Racing’s Seth Sherlock was on pace to qualify, sitting 49th at the final split, but crashed hard in the whoops section near the finish line. Sherlock remounted and crossed the line 93rd. Finally, Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory Team) was 103rd.

Elite Women

On the women’s side, Valentina Höll (RockShox Trek) takes the top qualifying spot. The young Austrian won last season’s World Cup overall at the final race in Snowshoe, W.Va. SHe appears to be picking up that pace from “Go” this year.

World champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal-Muc Off) sits half a second back with Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon FMD), Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) and Eleonora Farina (MS Mondraker) rounding out the top five.

Rachel Pageau (Commencal) was 23rd in qualifying. Since only the top-15 women (and protected riders) are allowed to race finals, the lone Canadian elite woman will sit out Sunday’s racing.

Qualification: 2022 World Cup DH #1 – Lourdes, France

Elite Men

1. n°1
BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 2:49.271
2. n°14
ILES Finnley
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 2:50.454
+1.183
3. n°6
PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 2:50.774
+1.503
4. n°2
DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 2:50.976
+1.705
5. n°8
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 2:51.090
+1.819
6. n°3
VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 2:51.607
+2.336
7. n°9
HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 2:53.303
+4.032
8. n°64
VIDAL Antoine
COMMENCAL LES ORRES		 2:53.664
+4.393
9. n°5
WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 2:53.954
+4.683
10. n°17
SHAW Luca
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 2:54.243
+4.972
11. n°7
GREENLAND Laurie
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 2:55.157
+5.886
12. n°18
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 2:55.182
+5.911
13. n°19
NORTON Dakotah
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 2:55.288
+6.017
14. n°13
TRUMMER David
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 2:55.314
+6.043
15. n°15
PIERRON Baptiste
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 2:55.904
+6.633
16. n°11
THIRION Rémi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 2:55.997
+6.726
17. n°121
MAES Martin
 2:56.223
+6.952
18. n°28
PALAZZARI Davide
 2:56.323
+7.052
19. n°53
MEIER-SMITH Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 2:56.988
+7.717
20. n°37
SLACK Dan
SR SUNTOUR COMMENCAL BY GRAVITY SCHOOL		 2:57.559
+8.288
21. n°20
HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 2:57.569
+8.298
22. n°10
SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL / 100%		 2:57.577
+8.306
23. n°43
FEARON Connor
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM		 2:57.904
+8.633
24. n°21
KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 2:58.156
+8.885
25. n°16
MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 2:58.296
+9.025
26. n°23
HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 2:58.305
+9.034
27. n°31
LEVESQUE Dylan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 2:58.572
+9.301
28. n°34
HARRISON Charlie
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 2:58.596
+9.325
29. n°145
REVELLI Loris
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI		 2:58.697
+9.426
30. n°44
EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 2:58.879
+9.608
31. n°30
EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 2:58.994
+9.723
32. n°50
GARCIN Johan
VVRACING ACADEMY		 2:59.002
+9.731
33. n°22
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 2:59.044
+9.773
34. n°102
CHAPELET Simon
 2:59.290
+10.019
35. n°75
GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 2:59.328
+10.057
36. n°27
MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 2:59.342
+10.071
37. n°118
CABIROU Rudy
 2:59.445
+10.174
38. n°51
ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%		 2:59.492
+10.221
39. n°109
FRIXTALON Hugo
COMMENCAL / 100%		 2:59.679
+10.408
40. n°12
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 2:59.797
+10.526
41. n°93
VERNON Taylor
SORTED RACEGEAR		 2:59.854
+10.583
42. n°24
LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 2:59.905
+10.634
43. n°41
SILVA Dante
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI		 3:00.001
+10.730
44. n°69
MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL – SCHWALBE		 3:00.032
+10.761
45. n°97
LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:00.091
+10.820
46. n°54
MASTERS Edward
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:00.328
+11.057
47. n°39
KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:00.690
+11.419
48. n°143
DAILLY Adrien
 3:01.304
+12.033
49. n°60
FAIRCLOUGH Brendan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:01.440
+12.169
50. n°35
WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:01.555
+12.284
51. n°40
DICKSON Jacob
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:01.630
+12.359
52. n°89
O CALLAGHAN Oisin
YT RACING DUDES		 3:01.665
+12.394
53. n°63
BANDEIRA Gonçalo
 3:01.672
+12.401
54. n°45
DOOLEY Austin
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA		 3:01.680
+12.409
55. n°126
READING Jack
SR SUNTOUR COMMENCAL BY GRAVITY SCHOOL		 3:01.704
+12.433
56. n°71
ROGGE Antoine
 3:01.710
+12.439
57. n°55
LALY Thibault
PINKBIKE RACING		 3:01.714
+12.443
58. n°92
VIEIRA Roger
 3:01.763
+12.492
59. n°62
BARANEK Rastislav
 3:01.869
+12.598
60. n°125
GIRONDE Mael
 3:02.432
+13.161
61. n°32
ZWAR Oliver
UNION		 3:02.756
+13.485
62. n°108
CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:02.846
+13.575
63. n°95
INTROZZI Stefano
 3:03.231
+13.960
64. n°94
CAROLI Jérôme
COMMENCAL VEE		 3:03.305
+14.034
65. n°68
ŽABJEK Jure
UNIOR SINTER FACTORY RACING		 3:03.346
+14.075
66. n°122
WILLIAMSON Luke
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING		 3:03.352
+14.081
67. n°61
MULALLY Neko
FRAMEWORKS RACING		 3:03.578
+14.307
68. n°105
RIESCO Forrest
 3:03.633
+14.362
69. n°76
MANSON Magnus
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM		 3:03.692
+14.421
74. n°73
CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM		 3:05.002
+15.731
82. n°82
FITZGERALD Henry
 3:06.340
+17.069
93. n°133
SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:08.639
+19.368
103. n°91
JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM		 3:10.908
+21.637

Elite Women

1. n°1
HÖLL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:19.449
2. n°2
NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:19.973
+0.524
3. n°4
SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:23.911
+4.462
4. n°3
BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:24.162
+4.713
5. n°6
FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:27.265
+7.816
6. n°5
CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:30.458
+11.009
7. n°11
BERNARD Mathilde
SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT		 3:34.022
+14.573
8. n°8
JOHNSET Mille
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:37.352
+17.903
9. n°12
WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:40.166
+20.717
10. n°18
PARTON Mikayla
 3:45.013
+25.564
11. n°14
RØNNING Frida Helena
UNION		 3:45.466
+26.017
12. n°29
CHAPPAZ Mélanie
 3:45.590
+26.141
13. n°13
NEWKIRK Anna
BEYOND RACING		 3:45.979
+26.530
14. n°21
PIERRINI Léona
OSMOS GRAVITY TEAM		 3:47.895
+28.446
15. n°19
CHAPPAZ Lauryne
 3:48.049
+28.600
16. n°7
HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:48.982
+29.533
17. n°23
HOGIE Abigail
BEYOND RACING		 3:49.550
+30.101
18. n°31
COURDURIER Isabeau
 3:49.940
+30.491
19. n°24
GIMENEZ Nastasia
 3:51.000
+31.551
20. n°9
HOFFMANN Nina
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:53.439
+33.990
21. n°32
KIENER Jolanda
 3:53.766
+34.317
22. n°16
SALAZAR Mariana
LES ARCS MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM		 3:54.523
+35.074
23. n°17
PAGEAU Rachel
 3:54.793
+35.344
24. n°33
FONTAINE Adelina
 3:56.084
+36.635
25. n°28
CHARDONNIERAS Leane
 4:05.550
+46.101
26. n°22
ERICKSON Ella
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE		 4:10.651
+51.202
27. n°20
GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
 4:17.210
+57.761
28. n°34
BAUMANN Lisa
COMMENCAL LES ORRES		 4:19.262
+59.813
29. n°25
PI MADRENAS Mireia
 5:26.208
+2:06.759