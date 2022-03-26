Finn Iles qualifies second at Lourdes World Cup

World Cup racing is here and Finn Iles is already on pace. The Canadian national champion qualified second on Saturday behind Specialized teammate Loic Bruni.

Elite Men

The 2022 season starts in France and French riders are ready. Five of the top six times in men’s qualifying were flying the tricolour. Specialized Gravity Racing had the top two times. Loic Bruni starts where he left off in 2022, with the #1 plate of World Cup overall winner and the top qualifying time on Saturday.

Finn Iles is the only rider to interrupt the French party. The Canadian qualified second on his stunning pink bike-jersey combo. Iles won both of his junior World Cup appearances in Lourdes, in 2016 and 2017 and clearly still feels at home on the steep French track.

After Iles, it was all France. Amaury Pierron and Thibault Daprela sit third and fourth for Commencal-Muc Off. Benoit Coulange (Dorval AM) and Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) fill out the top six. Danny Hard (Cube) is seventh before another French rider, Antoine Vidal (Commencal Les Orres), Reece Wilson (Trek Factory Racing) and Luca Shaw (Canyon Cllctv) take the final spots in the top 10.

Canyon’s Mark Wallace is the only other Canadian making it into finals. The Vancouver Island racer was 40th on Saturday.

Forest Riesco and Magnus Manson (Forbidden Synthesis) miss finals by a hair over a second in 68th and 69th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) was a little further back in 74th. Henry Fitzgerald is 82nd.

Intense Factory Racing’s Seth Sherlock was on pace to qualify, sitting 49th at the final split, but crashed hard in the whoops section near the finish line. Sherlock remounted and crossed the line 93rd. Finally, Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory Team) was 103rd.

Elite Women

On the women’s side, Valentina Höll (RockShox Trek) takes the top qualifying spot. The young Austrian won last season’s World Cup overall at the final race in Snowshoe, W.Va. SHe appears to be picking up that pace from “Go” this year.

World champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal-Muc Off) sits half a second back with Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon FMD), Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) and Eleonora Farina (MS Mondraker) rounding out the top five.

Rachel Pageau (Commencal) was 23rd in qualifying. Since only the top-15 women (and protected riders) are allowed to race finals, the lone Canadian elite woman will sit out Sunday’s racing.

Qualification: 2022 World Cup DH #1 – Lourdes, France

Elite Men

1. n°1 BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 2:49.271

2. n°14 ILES Finnley

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 2:50.454

+1.183 3. n°6 PIERRON Amaury

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 2:50.774

+1.503 4. n°2 DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 2:50.976

+1.705 5. n°8 COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 2:51.090

+1.819 6. n°3 VERGIER Loris

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:51.607

+2.336 7. n°9 HART Danny

CUBE FACTORY RACING 2:53.303

+4.032 8. n°64 VIDAL Antoine

COMMENCAL LES ORRES 2:53.664

+4.393 9. n°5 WILSON Reece

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:53.954

+4.683 10. n°17 SHAW Luca

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 2:54.243

+4.972 11. n°7 GREENLAND Laurie

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 2:55.157

+5.886 12. n°18 WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 2:55.182

+5.911 13. n°19 NORTON Dakotah

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 2:55.288

+6.017 14. n°13 TRUMMER David

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 2:55.314

+6.043 15. n°15 PIERRON Baptiste

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 2:55.904

+6.633 16. n°11 THIRION Rémi

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 2:55.997

+6.726 17. n°121 MAES Martin

2:56.223

+6.952 18. n°28 PALAZZARI Davide

2:56.323

+7.052 19. n°53 MEIER-SMITH Luke

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 2:56.988

+7.717 20. n°37 SLACK Dan

SR SUNTOUR COMMENCAL BY GRAVITY SCHOOL 2:57.559

+8.288 21. n°20 HARTENSTERN Max

CUBE FACTORY RACING 2:57.569

+8.298 22. n°10 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

COMMENCAL / 100% 2:57.577

+8.306 23. n°43 FEARON Connor

FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM 2:57.904

+8.633 24. n°21 KOLB Andreas

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 2:58.156

+8.885 25. n°16 MINNAAR Greg

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 2:58.296

+9.025 26. n°23 HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 2:58.305

+9.034 27. n°31 LEVESQUE Dylan

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 2:58.572

+9.301 28. n°34 HARRISON Charlie

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:58.596

+9.325 29. n°145 REVELLI Loris

CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI 2:58.697

+9.426 30. n°44 EDMONDSON Jamie

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 2:58.879

+9.608 31. n°30 EDWARDS Kade

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:58.994

+9.723 32. n°50 GARCIN Johan

VVRACING ACADEMY 2:59.002

+9.731 33. n°22 KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 2:59.044

+9.773 34. n°102 CHAPELET Simon

2:59.290

+10.019 35. n°75 GWIN Aaron

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 2:59.328

+10.057 36. n°27 MACDONALD Brook

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 2:59.342

+10.071 37. n°118 CABIROU Rudy

2:59.445

+10.174 38. n°51 ESTAQUE Thomas

COMMENCAL / 100% 2:59.492

+10.221 39. n°109 FRIXTALON Hugo

COMMENCAL / 100% 2:59.679

+10.408 40. n°12 WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 2:59.797

+10.526 41. n°93 VERNON Taylor

SORTED RACEGEAR 2:59.854

+10.583 42. n°24 LUCAS Dean

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 2:59.905

+10.634 43. n°41 SILVA Dante

CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI 3:00.001

+10.730 44. n°69 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau

COMMENCAL – SCHWALBE 3:00.032

+10.761 45. n°97 LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:00.091

+10.820 46. n°54 MASTERS Edward

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:00.328

+11.057 47. n°39 KERR Henry

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:00.690

+11.419 48. n°143 DAILLY Adrien

3:01.304

+12.033 49. n°60 FAIRCLOUGH Brendan

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:01.440

+12.169 50. n°35 WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 3:01.555

+12.284 51. n°40 DICKSON Jacob

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:01.630

+12.359 52. n°89 O CALLAGHAN Oisin

YT RACING DUDES 3:01.665

+12.394 53. n°63 BANDEIRA Gonçalo

3:01.672

+12.401 54. n°45 DOOLEY Austin

COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA 3:01.680

+12.409 55. n°126 READING Jack

SR SUNTOUR COMMENCAL BY GRAVITY SCHOOL 3:01.704

+12.433 56. n°71 ROGGE Antoine

3:01.710

+12.439 57. n°55 LALY Thibault

PINKBIKE RACING 3:01.714

+12.443 58. n°92 VIEIRA Roger

3:01.763

+12.492 59. n°62 BARANEK Rastislav

3:01.869

+12.598 60. n°125 GIRONDE Mael

3:02.432

+13.161 61. n°32 ZWAR Oliver

UNION 3:02.756

+13.485 62. n°108 CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 3:02.846

+13.575 63. n°95 INTROZZI Stefano

3:03.231

+13.960 64. n°94 CAROLI Jérôme

COMMENCAL VEE 3:03.305

+14.034 65. n°68 ŽABJEK Jure

UNIOR SINTER FACTORY RACING 3:03.346

+14.075 66. n°122 WILLIAMSON Luke

555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING 3:03.352

+14.081 67. n°61 MULALLY Neko

FRAMEWORKS RACING 3:03.578

+14.307 68. n°105 RIESCO Forrest

3:03.633

+14.362 69. n°76 MANSON Magnus

FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM 3:03.692

+14.421 74. n°73 CRUZ Lucas

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 3:05.002

+15.731 82. n°82 FITZGERALD Henry

3:06.340

+17.069 93. n°133 SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:08.639

+19.368 103. n°91 JAMIESON Elliot

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 3:10.908

+21.637

Elite Women