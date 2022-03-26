Finn Iles qualifies second at Lourdes World Cup
Last year's World Cup winners start new season with speedPhoto by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
World Cup racing is here and Finn Iles is already on pace. The Canadian national champion qualified second on Saturday behind Specialized teammate Loic Bruni.
Elite Men
The 2022 season starts in France and French riders are ready. Five of the top six times in men’s qualifying were flying the tricolour. Specialized Gravity Racing had the top two times. Loic Bruni starts where he left off in 2022, with the #1 plate of World Cup overall winner and the top qualifying time on Saturday.
Finn Iles is the only rider to interrupt the French party. The Canadian qualified second on his stunning pink bike-jersey combo. Iles won both of his junior World Cup appearances in Lourdes, in 2016 and 2017 and clearly still feels at home on the steep French track.
After Iles, it was all France. Amaury Pierron and Thibault Daprela sit third and fourth for Commencal-Muc Off. Benoit Coulange (Dorval AM) and Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) fill out the top six. Danny Hard (Cube) is seventh before another French rider, Antoine Vidal (Commencal Les Orres), Reece Wilson (Trek Factory Racing) and Luca Shaw (Canyon Cllctv) take the final spots in the top 10.
Canyon’s Mark Wallace is the only other Canadian making it into finals. The Vancouver Island racer was 40th on Saturday.
Forest Riesco and Magnus Manson (Forbidden Synthesis) miss finals by a hair over a second in 68th and 69th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) was a little further back in 74th. Henry Fitzgerald is 82nd.
Intense Factory Racing’s Seth Sherlock was on pace to qualify, sitting 49th at the final split, but crashed hard in the whoops section near the finish line. Sherlock remounted and crossed the line 93rd. Finally, Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory Team) was 103rd.
Elite Women
On the women’s side, Valentina Höll (RockShox Trek) takes the top qualifying spot. The young Austrian won last season’s World Cup overall at the final race in Snowshoe, W.Va. SHe appears to be picking up that pace from “Go” this year.
World champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal-Muc Off) sits half a second back with Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon FMD), Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) and Eleonora Farina (MS Mondraker) rounding out the top five.
Rachel Pageau (Commencal) was 23rd in qualifying. Since only the top-15 women (and protected riders) are allowed to race finals, the lone Canadian elite woman will sit out Sunday’s racing.
Qualification: 2022 World Cup DH #1 – Lourdes, France
Elite Men
|1.
|n°1
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|2:49.271
|2.
|n°14
|ILES Finnley
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|2:50.454
+1.183
|3.
|n°6
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|2:50.774
+1.503
|4.
|n°2
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|2:50.976
+1.705
|5.
|n°8
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|2:51.090
+1.819
|6.
|n°3
|VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|2:51.607
+2.336
|7.
|n°9
|HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|2:53.303
+4.032
|8.
|n°64
|VIDAL Antoine
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|2:53.664
+4.393
|9.
|n°5
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|2:53.954
+4.683
|10.
|n°17
|SHAW Luca
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|2:54.243
+4.972
|11.
|n°7
|GREENLAND Laurie
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|2:55.157
+5.886
|12.
|n°18
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|2:55.182
+5.911
|13.
|n°19
|NORTON Dakotah
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|2:55.288
+6.017
|14.
|n°13
|TRUMMER David
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|2:55.314
+6.043
|15.
|n°15
|PIERRON Baptiste
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|2:55.904
+6.633
|16.
|n°11
|THIRION Rémi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|2:55.997
+6.726
|17.
|n°121
|MAES Martin
|2:56.223
+6.952
|18.
|n°28
|PALAZZARI Davide
|2:56.323
+7.052
|19.
|n°53
|MEIER-SMITH Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|2:56.988
+7.717
|20.
|n°37
|SLACK Dan
SR SUNTOUR COMMENCAL BY GRAVITY SCHOOL
|2:57.559
+8.288
|21.
|n°20
|HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|2:57.569
+8.298
|22.
|n°10
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL / 100%
|2:57.577
+8.306
|23.
|n°43
|FEARON Connor
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM
|2:57.904
+8.633
|24.
|n°21
|KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|2:58.156
+8.885
|25.
|n°16
|MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|2:58.296
+9.025
|26.
|n°23
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|2:58.305
+9.034
|27.
|n°31
|LEVESQUE Dylan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|2:58.572
+9.301
|28.
|n°34
|HARRISON Charlie
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|2:58.596
+9.325
|29.
|n°145
|REVELLI Loris
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|2:58.697
+9.426
|30.
|n°44
|EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|2:58.879
+9.608
|31.
|n°30
|EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|2:58.994
+9.723
|32.
|n°50
|GARCIN Johan
VVRACING ACADEMY
|2:59.002
+9.731
|33.
|n°22
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|2:59.044
+9.773
|34.
|n°102
|CHAPELET Simon
|2:59.290
+10.019
|35.
|n°75
|GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|2:59.328
+10.057
|36.
|n°27
|MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|2:59.342
+10.071
|37.
|n°118
|CABIROU Rudy
|2:59.445
+10.174
|38.
|n°51
|ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%
|2:59.492
+10.221
|39.
|n°109
|FRIXTALON Hugo
COMMENCAL / 100%
|2:59.679
+10.408
|40.
|n°12
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|2:59.797
+10.526
|41.
|n°93
|VERNON Taylor
SORTED RACEGEAR
|2:59.854
+10.583
|42.
|n°24
|LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|2:59.905
+10.634
|43.
|n°41
|SILVA Dante
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|3:00.001
+10.730
|44.
|n°69
|MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL – SCHWALBE
|3:00.032
+10.761
|45.
|n°97
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:00.091
+10.820
|46.
|n°54
|MASTERS Edward
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:00.328
+11.057
|47.
|n°39
|KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:00.690
+11.419
|48.
|n°143
|DAILLY Adrien
|3:01.304
+12.033
|49.
|n°60
|FAIRCLOUGH Brendan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:01.440
+12.169
|50.
|n°35
|WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:01.555
+12.284
|51.
|n°40
|DICKSON Jacob
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:01.630
+12.359
|52.
|n°89
|O CALLAGHAN Oisin
YT RACING DUDES
|3:01.665
+12.394
|53.
|n°63
|BANDEIRA Gonçalo
|3:01.672
+12.401
|54.
|n°45
|DOOLEY Austin
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA
|3:01.680
+12.409
|55.
|n°126
|READING Jack
SR SUNTOUR COMMENCAL BY GRAVITY SCHOOL
|3:01.704
+12.433
|56.
|n°71
|ROGGE Antoine
|3:01.710
+12.439
|57.
|n°55
|LALY Thibault
PINKBIKE RACING
|3:01.714
+12.443
|58.
|n°92
|VIEIRA Roger
|3:01.763
+12.492
|59.
|n°62
|BARANEK Rastislav
|3:01.869
+12.598
|60.
|n°125
|GIRONDE Mael
|3:02.432
+13.161
|61.
|n°32
|ZWAR Oliver
UNION
|3:02.756
+13.485
|62.
|n°108
|CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:02.846
+13.575
|63.
|n°95
|INTROZZI Stefano
|3:03.231
+13.960
|64.
|n°94
|CAROLI Jérôme
COMMENCAL VEE
|3:03.305
+14.034
|65.
|n°68
|ŽABJEK Jure
UNIOR SINTER FACTORY RACING
|3:03.346
+14.075
|66.
|n°122
|WILLIAMSON Luke
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING
|3:03.352
+14.081
|67.
|n°61
|MULALLY Neko
FRAMEWORKS RACING
|3:03.578
+14.307
|68.
|n°105
|RIESCO Forrest
|3:03.633
+14.362
|69.
|n°76
|MANSON Magnus
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM
|3:03.692
+14.421
|74.
|n°73
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|3:05.002
+15.731
|82.
|n°82
|FITZGERALD Henry
|3:06.340
+17.069
|93.
|n°133
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:08.639
+19.368
|103.
|n°91
|JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|3:10.908
+21.637
Elite Women
|1.
|n°1
|HÖLL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:19.449
|2.
|n°2
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:19.973
+0.524
|3.
|n°4
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:23.911
+4.462
|4.
|n°3
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:24.162
+4.713
|5.
|n°6
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:27.265
+7.816
|6.
|n°5
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:30.458
+11.009
|7.
|n°11
|BERNARD Mathilde
SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT
|3:34.022
+14.573
|8.
|n°8
|JOHNSET Mille
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:37.352
+17.903
|9.
|n°12
|WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:40.166
+20.717
|10.
|n°18
|PARTON Mikayla
|3:45.013
+25.564
|11.
|n°14
|RØNNING Frida Helena
UNION
|3:45.466
+26.017
|12.
|n°29
|CHAPPAZ Mélanie
|3:45.590
+26.141
|13.
|n°13
|NEWKIRK Anna
BEYOND RACING
|3:45.979
+26.530
|14.
|n°21
|PIERRINI Léona
OSMOS GRAVITY TEAM
|3:47.895
+28.446
|15.
|n°19
|CHAPPAZ Lauryne
|3:48.049
+28.600
|16.
|n°7
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:48.982
+29.533
|17.
|n°23
|HOGIE Abigail
BEYOND RACING
|3:49.550
+30.101
|18.
|n°31
|COURDURIER Isabeau
|3:49.940
+30.491
|19.
|n°24
|GIMENEZ Nastasia
|3:51.000
+31.551
|20.
|n°9
|HOFFMANN Nina
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:53.439
+33.990
|21.
|n°32
|KIENER Jolanda
|3:53.766
+34.317
|22.
|n°16
|SALAZAR Mariana
LES ARCS MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM
|3:54.523
+35.074
|23.
|n°17
|PAGEAU Rachel
|3:54.793
+35.344
|24.
|n°33
|FONTAINE Adelina
|3:56.084
+36.635
|25.
|n°28
|CHARDONNIERAS Leane
|4:05.550
+46.101
|26.
|n°22
|ERICKSON Ella
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE
|4:10.651
+51.202
|27.
|n°20
|GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
|4:17.210
+57.761
|28.
|n°34
|BAUMANN Lisa
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|4:19.262
+59.813
|29.
|n°25
|PI MADRENAS Mireia
|5:26.208
+2:06.759