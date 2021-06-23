Finn Iles is ‘Quick & Dirty’ in new web series premier

Finn Iles and Rupert Walker are two Canadians making big impressions on the global mountain biking scene. Iles as one of the fastest World Cup downhill racers around. Walker for his distinctive video productions. The two homegrown talents are teaming up for Quick & Dirty, a new three-part series on Iles.

For the debut of Quick & Dirty, Finn Iles and Walker show off the mountains and trails where they both cut their teeth. Mt. Prevost, Cypress and Pemberton are the Canadian racer’s training grounds. They’ve brought him to top of the World Cup leaderboards as a junior. There where he still trains as he chases elite wins.

Check out Quick & Dirty Episode 1 for what makes Iles so fast, and what makes B.C. riding so great.

Finn Iles: Quick & Dirty 1

What’s Finn Iles say about Part 1 of his new series?

Quick & Dirty is a three-part video series, filmed by Rupert Walker, designed to showcase some of my favourite trails around B.C. and the stuff that I like to ride day-to-day.

For this first installment, we filmed across a variety of locations that I spent time at to help me prepare for the World Cup race season. From Mount Prevost to Cypress Mountain, to my own backyard in Pemberton, each of these locations brings something unique and special.

Quick & Dirty – Behind the Scenes Shreddit w/Finn Iles

Want more Quick & Dirty footage? How about a full 12 minutes of behind the scenes with Finn Iles and Rupert Walker: