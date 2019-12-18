Finn Iles salsa dancing and trail riding in Colombia with Rob Warner

Finn Iles returns to Rob’s Wild Rides for a raucous tour of what Warner calls one of the most stunning trails on Earth in Colombia.

The Canadian downhill racer first featured in World Cup commentator Rob Warner’s Red Bull web series when the duo visited Ecuador. High elevation riding there mixed stunning scenery with thin air.

Warner and Iles take a more relaxed approach this episode, until it comes time to ride. Salsa dancing and a little hot spring relaxation help the pair get ready for one incredible trail. Hiding deep in the hills of Colombia is a rarely travelled trail that delivers one heck of a ride.

Rob’s Wild Rides S2E6 – Salsa Dancing and Mountain Biking in Colombia

Rob Warner w Matt Jones

New Zealand’s South Island trails. The two take on the country’s longest and most remote single track, but not after securing permission from the local farmers.

Rob’s Wild Rides S2E5 – Surviving the Wilderness of New Zealand

Season 2 of Rob’s Wild Rides has taken the World Cup commentator all over the globe already. On his journey to find the most remote, and most amazing riding spots, Warner started in Kenya with Matt Jones. After a stop in Lesotho, he headed to Ecuador to meet up with Finn Iles, then to Nepal with Olly Wilkins. After reuniting with Matt Walker in New Zealand, he’s back in South America with the young Canadian downhiller for Episode 6, above.