Finn Iles wild winning run at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Finn Iles soared to his first elite World Cup win Saturday, taking the emotional victory on home soil at Mont-Sainte-Anne. In doing so, he becomes the first Canadian to win an elite World Cup since the legendary Stevie Smith, and only the second Canadian man to accomplish that feat.

Even more impressive? That Iles did much of the run chainless.

Watch Iles’ incredible winning run at Mont-Sainte-Anne, and that of women’s winner Vali Höll, below.

The Fastest Runs from Mont-Sainte-Anne