First Canadian ever inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame

“If you have been riding BMX over the past 30 plus years, you know the name Jay Miron,” says Canadian BMX street legend Chris Silva. “He has definitely made an impact on your riding or how you think about BMX as a whole. He’s a big piece of the puzzle and his impact is still seen today. From the way people ride, how contest courses look, to the parts on your bike, Jay Miron has been one of the forces behind it all.”

Jay Miron was finally inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame over the weekend. Known as the Canadian Beast, Miron is the first Canadian to ever become a member the Tulsa, OK institution.

Early days

Miron grew up in Thunder Bay. In 1982 at age 12 he discovered the 20-inch wheel and would never look back. He rode fro Schwinn during the glory years of the late ’90s and early 2000s, competing in flatland, street, dirt, park and vert.

Credited with creating over 30 tricks, Miron is also the first to ever land a double backflip and the 540 tailwhip. He won six world championship titles, nine X-Games medals including the first ever gold medal for dirt. He was also the first to do some heavy handrail moves including the manual to over grind and rail-to-rail transfer. He rode competitively for 17 years and has some legendary video parts in Props and a classic segment in Schwinn’s American Muscle.

More than just competition

Miron did more for the sport than create tricks. In the late 90s he started Ten Pack Distribution; a company that ensured Canadians could get some of the best bikes and parts in the business.

Shoulder and back injuries, and more concussions than you can count, he retired from competition and formed his own bike company, MacNeil bikes, sponsoring legends like John Heaton, Dom Mach and Ruben Alacantara. Around this time he also started publishing Chase BMX, one of Canada’s only BMX magazines ever. Then he started Metro Jam, a world-class level annual event in Toronto and Vancouver. Simply put, Miron did more for Canadian BMX than anyone ever.

Retirement

Miron sold MacNeil bikes in 2010 and left the bicycle industry. Despite numerous requests, he hasn’t done an interview since. In 2017 he was on Instagram as a furniture builder, creating some incredible bespoke, handcrafted furniture. Chairs were selilng for as high as $10,000. Much like his riding career, he didn’t mess around, and went all in, learning the craft of woodworking and taking it to the highest level. Then in March 2024, he announced he was done with that too. He sold his woodworking business.

What’s next?

As of right now, nobody really knows what Miron’s doing next. We’re all patiently waiting. Whatever it is, we’re all sure it will be incredible. And we wholeheartedly congratulate him on beig the first Canadian ever in the BMX Hall of Fame. Truly deserved.