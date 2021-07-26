First Canadian mountain bike champions crowned since 2019

After a thrilling weekend of racing, with huge crowds and a massively challenging course, 2021 Canadian national downhill championships crowned the first mountain bike maple leaf jerseys in nearly two years. Finn Iles and Casey Brown leave Golden, B.C. as the elite gold medal winners. While a small crowd of younger national champs are chasing close at their heels.

Re-runs add drama to elite men’s race

The alternately fast and technical course at Kicking Horse beat up riders and bikes all weekend. Those who could find flow quickly separated themselves. from the rest. Dust covered rock slabs and rough sections of single track made keeping momentum tricky.

Several riders and bikes came out worse for wear by the end of Sunday’s racing. This did create some added drama in the elite men’s race when, in a very impressive display of sportsmanship, Mark Wallace stopped mid race-run to help when the rider starting before him fell hard in the woods. Wallace and four other riders were granted re-runs as a result. With the elite men being the last down the course, the crowd was held in suspense, waiting for the five riders to make it to the top of the course.

Finn Iles sat in the hot seat, with Elliot Jamieson and Lucas Cruz beside him on the virtual podium, nervously waiting Wallace’s re-run. Event MC Brett Tippie kept the crowd entertained, while likely adding to the nerves of the hot-seat trio.

The first four crossed with solid times, but nothing threatening the podium. Only Wallace remained on course. The Vancouver Island racer rounded the corner and powered into the finish area as the crowd held their breath, waiting for the time.

Wallace crossed in 3:52.78. Iles was saved, earning his second-straight Canadian national sleeve. Jamieson and Cruz were bumped down the results, with Wallace taking silver. Jamieson takes third, Cruz fourth and Jackson Frew fifth. Gabriel Neron (Dunbar) stepped onto the Canadian podium, in place of Australia’s Frew.

Casey Brown’s triumphant return

In the women’s race, the suspense came in the form of returning riders. Casey Brown, Miranda Miller and Vaea Verbeeck all returned to their downhill roots at Kicking Horse. They challenged the crowd of dedicated younger racers that have been racing Dunbar Summer Series “superweek of DH” for a week straight. Claire Bouchar, mulitple-time national champion, withdrew late with a lingering injury flaring up.

Casey Brown proved fastest, earning the 2021 elite women’s downhill national title. Known most for her freeride accomplishment’s more recently, the Revelstoke, B.C. rider has a long history in downhill and Enduro World Series racing, which she clearly hasn’t forgotten.

2017 downhill world champion Miranda Miller followed close behind in second. The multi-talented Georgia Astle (Devinci Global Racing) landed bronze. Vaea Verbeeck, Rocky Mountain’s past-Queen of Crankworx added fourth, while Fernie’s Jennifer McHugh completed a three-race streak of podiums this week in fifth.

Emmy Lan has been flying in the junior women's races all week Jackson Goldstone scrubes to a clean sweep of this weeks Canada Cup / National championships in junior men Tegan Cruz takes the u17 men's national championship title Joy Attalla raced her first DH a week ago at home in Fernie. 8 days later, she's the u17 women's national champion.

Under-17 and Junior racers

In the junior women’s race, Emmy Lan (Commencal Canada) continued her dominance of this week’s racing. Lan won by a solid margin, adding to her two junior women’s Canada Cup wins.

On the men’s side, Jackson Goldstone (Miranda Factory) adds Canadian national champion to his list of phenomenal results this year. The Squamish junior won his first World Cup earlier this year. When he returns to Europe, it will be with the maple leaf sleeve of national champ.

Tegan Cruz (RockShox-Trek) lands the under-17 men’s national championship title. The Pemberton rider led a strong field of young racers to take the title.

Joy Attalla wrapped up an incredible arrival in downhill with a perfect ending. The Fernie rider raced her first downhill a week ago at her home Canada Cup round, winning the sport class event. Days later, she won the u17 Canada Cup in Panorama. On Sunday, she added national champion to her perfect debut season.