First ever enduro World Championships this weekend in Val di Fassa

Enduro racing is about to make history as riders compete for the rainbow stripes for the first time ever. This weekend, in Val di Fassa, Italy, top athletes will battle it out for the prestigious title. After six thrilling rounds in the 2024 Enduro World Cup, the stage is set for the World Championships.

Season recap: Rude and Harnden on top

The Enduro World Cup series concluded after six rounds across Europe. Richie Rude secured a record fourth overall title, cementing his dominance. Harriet Harnden also had an incredible season, winning her first overall title after a tight race with Isabeau Courdurier.

The venue: Val di Fassa, Italy

Val di Fassa, nestled in the Dolomites, will host this weekend’s historic race. This iconic area has previously hosted EWS rounds in 2019, 2021, and 2022 and was a highlight in last year’s EDR World Cup. Riders will face a stunning backdrop, but conditions could be tricky, as recent snowfall has added a layer of challenge to the course.

The five stages add up to a total distance of 42.4 km (including liasons), a total climb of 1200 m and a total descent of 2,818 m.

Canadian contingent

A number of Canadians are in Italy ready to tackle the five stages on Sunday. The elite riders include Evan Wall, Lief Rodgers, Emmett Hancock, Carter Krasny, Remi Gauvin, Elliot Jamieson, Jack Menzies, Kasper Woolley, Rhys Vernor and Jesse Melamed.

In the women’s elite category are Canadians Lily Boucher and Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.