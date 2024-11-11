First ever women’s-only start at the Leadville 100

In a season of grueling preparation, a group of women riders, led by Sarah Sturm, took on the legendary Leadville 100—a brutal 100-mile race at 10,000 feet elevation. Alexis Skarda, riding just weeks after breaking her collarbone, joined the crew, embodying the grit and determination that defines this race. This year marked the first-ever women’s only start at Leadville, a move that brought a dynamic shift to the race, making it fiercely competitive and showcasing the potential of dedicated women’s racing. As Sturm notes, racing with just women “feels so different” and gave a new sense of belonging and control over the competition.

Racing against the odds

The race itself–by reputation–is relentless, with steep climbs and thin air testing every rider’s limits. Ellen Campbell fought through injuries, pushing for a sixth place finsih. Her perseverance fueled by the camaraderie of the women racing alongside her, all chasing their own personal goals.

More Than a Solo Effort

The film captures the unspoken bond between competitors: a blend of rivalry and mutual support. As Campbell reflects, racing may be a solo endeavor, but success hinges on the people behind you—whether it’s the support crew, fellow riders, or the community of women in the sport who inspire one another.

The finish line

Despite the hardships, the finish line brought mixed emotions—relief, pride, and reflection on the sacrifices made. As Skarda put it, “I wasn’t glad I did it while I was doing it, but I’m glad I did it.” The support of her competitors, who understood the shared struggle, was the key to pushing through the pain.

Why they ride

In the end, the film highlights that the toughest races are about more than just winning; they’re about the shared experiences and connections formed on the trail. As Campbell said, “you’re competing against each other, but at the same time, they’re the only ones who’ve been through the same thing.” It’s a powerful reminder that even in solo endeavors, the journey is made better by those who ride beside us.

This story of grit, friendship and perseverance captures the heart of what makes the Leadville 100 such a special race. The women’s field isn’t just fighting for a finish—they’re carving a new path for future riders to follow.