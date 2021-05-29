First hits: Red Bull Formation goes big in Utah

Red Bull Formation is underway for 2021 and, after days of digging new lines in the desert, riders have had their first day of on-bike time. The eight freeriders wasted no time getting after it, sending huge drops and jumps outside Virgin, Utah.

Check in with social updates from Formation below to see first hits, what the riders are up to behind the scenes, and Casey Brown’s stunning custom bike for this contest.

Vaea Verbeeck

Samantha Soriano

Jess Blewitt

Katie Holden – Behind the scenes

Casey Brown’s custom Trek Session

Georgia Astle