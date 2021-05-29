First hits: Red Bull Formation goes big in Utah
Riders are hitting their lines for the first time in at all-female freeride sessionPhoto by: Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Formation is underway for 2021 and, after days of digging new lines in the desert, riders have had their first day of on-bike time. The eight freeriders wasted no time getting after it, sending huge drops and jumps outside Virgin, Utah.
Check in with social updates from Formation below to see first hits, what the riders are up to behind the scenes, and Casey Brown’s stunning custom bike for this contest.