First impressions: Maxxis Dissector

Sometimes it takes two tries to get it right. When Maxxis first launched the Dissector, back in 2019, it promised to close a gap in the behemoth tire brand’s line between its XC tires and more aggressive, DH treads. That tire had potential, but a couple shortcomings that prevented it from gaining a huge following. Now, six years on (a relatively short time in the world of tire design) Maxxis is back with a new Dissector.

At first glance, and after a few weeks on trail, it looks like the new Dissector delivers on the promise of the original. It’s a more versatile tire with a very appealing mix of traction and rolling speed that rounds out Maxxis line nicely.

Dissectors The center row of three splits apart and spreads out The OG (left) versus the 2025 Dissector (right)

Maxxis Dissector: What’s new? And why?

When first launched, the Dissector was a Troy Brosnan signature tire. It had two purposes: a rear-specific DH tire and a more general use trail tire. The new Dissector is more squarely focused on trail riding. Focusing on that more general use pays off in a more well rounded performance.

There are two main changes to the Dissector. First, the side knobs are re-shaped to provide more support. Second, the trio of center knobs in the 2-3-2 tread pattern have split into three separate knobs. That gives it a quite similar appearance to Maxxis’ instant-classic Assegai, earning it the nickname “lil’ baby Assegai.” Cute.

Dissector Assegai

Both of these changes make the Dissector more consistent, especially when being used as a front tire. On the OG Dissector, they were connected to form a sort of paddle for stronger braking. Separating the knobs allows Maxxis to spread the trio apart more. This gives them each better bite, as they are more free to flex and conform with the ground. It also significantly improves the tires traction as you transition from center knobs to side knobs while cornering, which was a weak point in the original tire. Maxxis also claims this will improve tread life, another problem with the OG Dissector, but we haven’t had enough time on the tire to confirm that yet.

First Impressions: Maxxis Dissector

I was honestly excited to see the new Dissector and, after a few weeks with the tire, am impressed with its initial performance. I was keen when the first version came out, only to be a little disappointed with how it performed as a front tire. There was a big need for an aggressive tire in Maxxis line that still rolled fast, especially with how good short travel trail bikes were getting when it first came out. Bikes like the Forbidden Druid, Canyon’s short-lived but excellent Spectral 125 or the last two versions of Norco’s venerable Optic that can all really push into more challenging trails but also want to climb efficiently like a short travel bike should. If you’re just going to push around Assegai’s, why not opt for more travel too, in my opinion.

The new Dissector fullfills the promise of the first, or at least half of it. Maxxis doesn’t really mention it being a DH tire anymore, which is fine by me. It’s capabilities as a front or rear tire are now much more balanced. It provides very consistent grip when rolling from the center to the side, making it much more capable as a front tire.

It’s been super loose and dusty on my local trails the last few weeks. I was a bit apprehensive about putting something with a bit shallower tread on, but the Dissector does a great job of digging into the dust to find traction. It will eventually break free, like any tire, but does so much more predictably than the old Dissector. It also regains traction much more predictably. Under breaking, or when climbing, it does an impressive job of digging into the dust to find traction.

Ramped leading edges and a shallower profile roll faster While flat braking edges and sturder side lugs hold up under heavy cornering While not a fully-fledged Assegai, the Dissector is still very much an aggressive, capable tire

Where does a Dissector fit in Maxxis’ line?

In the time since that first Dissector release, Maxxis completely reworked the Forekaster into a fast, but grippy tire that also works well for those sorts of bikes. So where does the Dissector sit now?

The Dissector is great as a front and rear combo, for a grippy short- to mid-travel trail bike (Maxxis suggests front and rear for 140mm travel bikes, which is a very specific range). It’s also really promising as a new option to mix treads for more speed on bigger bikes, especially with the DoubleDown/MaxxGrip option available, or more grip on faster bikes.

Currently, I’m enjoying it as a faster rear tire in combination with an Assegai up front. That combo gives me more control in the very loose conditions while still getting some speed, though I kind of wish I’d opted for the DoubleDown casing over the EXO+ for that purpose. It’s also been great as a front/rear combo on a shorter travel bike. If we ever get any moisture, I’m really looking forward to pairing it with a Forekaster for a very shredy, but fast short-travel trail bike combo. Dual Forekasters is a great option, up to a point. The Dissector/Forekaster combo will be amazing when it gets a little too dusty (or wet, probably) for the Forekaster up front.

As mentioned, it’s been dry and loose as heck here. So I can’t say much about how the new Dissector will perform in the wet. The changes should translate into better grip on slippery roots and rocks than its predecessor, since the individual center knobs have more freedom to conform to the trail. But we’ll have to wait and see.

Pricing and availability: Maxxis Dissector

Maxxis Dissector is out in the world now, in three casings and two rubber compounds. If you’re at Crankworx in Whistler, you can stop by and see it in the flesh. If not, it should be making its way out into the world soon. All Maxxis says for pricing is that it will be “in line with comparable Maxxis trail tires.”

The tire is currently only available in 29 x 2.4″ but you get your choice between EXO, EXO+ and DoubleDown casing options. There are also 3C MaxxTerra or 3C MaxxGrip rubber options for the EXO+ and DoubleDown casing. EXO casing is available in a dual compound or MaxxTerra.