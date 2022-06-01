First Look: Tweed Valley kicks off ’22 Enduro World Series

The Enduro World Series is headed to Scotland’s Tweed Valley for this weekend’s 2022 season opener. The course is, unusually, looking dry and fast so far for racers.

The riders had their first looks at the area’s trails. Check out the first raw footage of the 2022 EWS season in the shakedown ride video below.

As ever, there’s a big group of Canadians in Europe for the first EWS of 2022. Rocky Mountain Race Face’s trio of Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau and Remi Gauvin led last year, but there’s a strong group. McKay Vezina (Giant Factory Off-Road), Miranda Miller (Kona Gravity), Kasper Woolley (Yeti-Fox), Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis), Emmy Lan and Lucy Shick (Norco Factory Team), Evan Wall (Devinci Global racing) and the We Are One team are all putting tires to dirt this week.

Shakedown Raw: EWS Tweed Valley

What’s the Enduro World Series say about the first tire tracks of 2022?

“Shakedown is the first opportunity the world’s best racers have to put their tyres on dirt at an EWS. Often, riders will hang out to get the best photos, session trail features and get started on their bike setup. Here’s what went down!”