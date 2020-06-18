First ride: Bontrager Line Pro 30 wheels

In 1984 Keith Bontrager took a set of 700c 36 hole road rims and converted them into some of the first lightweight 32 hole 26” mountain bike rims ever made. Bontrager used his background in motocross to bring new technology into the bicycle industry for years including innovation in frame design and welding, as well as carbon fork design such as the Rock Shox RS1 suspension fork. Fast forward a few decades and now Trek don’s the Bontrager name on all their house-made componentry, including the all-new Bontrager Line Pro 30 Wheels.

When Bontrager released the first Line Pro 30 wheels they were coveted as one of a few reasonably affordable carbon wheels that could hold up to almost any abuse thrown at them. The new Line Pro wheels build on that same idea and now offer even more durability and performance.

Built with Treks OCLV carbon, the Line Pro wheels have a 29mm internal width and a 27mm rim height. This shallower rim profile and super wide hook bead really helps with vertical compliance and to guard against big impacts. According to Trek, the result is a smoother ride with fewer flats. Trek also states that this is the strongest wheel they have ever made when tested on an impact simulator. As a result, Trek offers a 2 year no questions asked warranty. If you ding, bend or crack one of these in the first 2 years of owning them Trek will replace or repair them for free.

Rapid Drive 108 hubs are compatible with SRAM XD and other freehub bodies. Photo: Matt Stetson 28 hole Boost 110 front hubs from Bontrager. Photo: Matt Stetson Line Pro 30's with fresh rubber, ready to roll. Photo: Matt Stetson

Riding the Line Pro 30

Coming in at 1760 grams for the 29” Line Pro set I was excited to see what these lightweight durable hoops could do. However, that would have to wait because I still needed to install tires. In my experience, Bontrager wheels are notoriously difficult to install tires on. This is in part due to their thick proprietary rim strips that offer a great seal when seated. But I had to pull out every trick in the book to get the tires properly installed. This does ease over time and with use, but a trailside repair for some may be out of the question. Bontrager, please thin out that rim strip for all the home mechanics out there.

Once on the trail the Line Pro’s spin up to speed nicely thanks to their light weight and are easy to keep turning over on climbs. With the 29mm internal width, tires anywhere from 2.25” up to 2.6” wide have a great profile, although the 2.35-2.5 range is the sweet spot. When paired with a set of 2.4″ Nobby Nic’s, rolling through rock gardens and over exposed roots was handled with confidence. The lower profile rim really allows the tire to better conform to obstacles while the rim stays on line. This allows for more confidence through rougher sections and luckily, after pinning through a few rock gardens and feeling a few impacts, the hoops remain true and straight.

First Impressions

With only a few rides on the new Line Pro’s it’s hard to judge durability, but so far there are no signs of weakness. The wheels are proving to be a versatile option for enduro or trail riding, but also given their weight could be used as an aggressive cross country wheel as well. Think 120-130mm trail geometry bikes. I’m looking forward to thrashing these in a bike park as well as some longer trail rides to see how they hold up over the summer.

Bontrager Line Pro 30: pricing and availability

The new Line Pro 30 wheelsets, as well as the Line Elite 30 are available immediately through Trek retailers. The wheelset is available in 27.5″ or 29″ sizes.

Line Pro 30 pricing:

Wheelset: $1,730.00

Front wheel: $770.00

Rear Wheel: $960.00