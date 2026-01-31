First thoughts: 2026 Leatt footwear ranges from casual to wet weather mayhem

From a humble but specific neck brace, Leatt has expanded broadly into the world of mountain biking. Cross country and general riding gear now sit alongside the South African brand’s established gravity protection bits that established the brand. That includes a growing and rapidly refining line of footwear.

We’ve had our feet in three of the standout shoes from Leatt’s 2026 footwear line for the past few months. After some very wet riding, and a brief reprieve of unseasonably dry riding, we have some initial thoughts. The models we’re testing are the Hydradri ProClip 8.0, built for surviving the worst weather, ProClip 6.0 Trail Boa, a more general high-end trail/enduro shoe, and the very casual RideOn’s 2.0.

Review: Leatt HydraDri ProClip 8.0

We’ll start with the wet weather bootie. That is the shoe that’s been most appropriate on the most rides since this trio arrive mid-November. The ProClip 8.0 is new for 2026, offering a significant upgrade in materials and construction from the previous year’s HydraDri 7.0. The 8.0 moves to 20,000mm/20,000g/m² waterproof/breathability rating materials, up from 10,000 rating for each on the last generation.

On the trail, that fabric upgrade is significant and appreciated. There’s been a few heinous days in the woods this winter (bike testing never stops here at CanadianMTB!) that were just so much more comfortable because of the HydraDri Evo membrane on these shoes. Cold hands and cold feet are two of the easiest ways to ruin a ride. These shoes go long ways to solving at least one half of that equation. Pulling a dry (if steamy) sock out of these shoes at the end of the ride was a revelation after years of not believing the winter-shoe hype.

HydraDri vs the elements

The HydraDri were really good, but not perfect at keeping my feet dry. Heavy rain, sloshing through deep puddles and pedaling through semi-submerged sections of trenched out access road were all mostly fine. A ring of grippy material around the inside top section of the gaiter to helps keep the ankle seal against the elements quite effectively. Only one or two soakers managed to seep down into my feet, and that’s over many wet rides.

It would be nicer if the gaiter was taller, though, as it left a gap between my pant leg and the top of the shoe. If that weren’t there, these would be unstoppable. The zipper also never seems to quitemake it up the last millimeters to fully closed. This adds slightly to the exposure and made walking less comfortable. The gaiter also seems to develop a kink at the ankle that was unexpectedly uncomfortable. Pedaling was fine but extended descents had it feeling more annoying. I’m hoping this will soften over time. One mistake I did make was spraying the 8.0’s down with a hose post ride to clear off mud. That extra pressure got through the membrane and the shoes took a while to dry. Using a water bottle to lightly spray off lingering dirt was more effective and didn’t soak the shoes interior.

Made for miles, but dry is always an appealing option

Inside the gaiter, the HydraDri look a lot like Leatt’s ProClip 8.0 Endurance shoe. A single Boa Li2 dial (brilliantly accessible from the outside of the gaiter) controls fit while the shoe design offered a pedal friendly foundation. It’s not as wide or supportive as Leatt’s gravity shoes (there is a HydraDri 7.0 Flat). The Boa is also placed in a way that is more comfortable for pedaling than locking in the foot for rowdy descents. That style makes this shoe great for winter base miles and less aggressive riding. Though I found the trade-off between knowing I’d have wet, cold feet and having a little less support still had me reaching for the Leatt’s over more gravity-focused shoes.

Leatt’s HydraDri ProClip 8.0 are a shoe I wish I’d had years ago. So many soaking wet miles spent with plastic bags or rapidly-disintegrating tinfoil shoved in my shoes could have been avoided. At $400 (in Canada), they are both expensive and absolutely worth it if you ride a lot in wet weather. Do I wish they were taller? Absolutely. Am I hoping that kink in the ankle will soften out? Definitely. Are they better than riding with normal shoes? Infinitely. They’re the difference between enjoying a wet winter ride and just getting through it.

A note on fit. With everything going on with the outer membrane and inner shoe, these fit on the tighter side. If you’re between sizes, I’d err on the side of a half-size larger, unless you like your shoes really snug.

Leatt ProClip 6.0 Trail Boa: first impressions

Leatt also sent out a pair of 6.0 clipless trail shoes. With the bright white sample set arriving mid-November, I wasn’t expecting to get much time on these before spring. A brief window of weather cold enough to be dry opened just enough to get some trail time on these performance-oriented trail shoes.

These come in black or white, but the white really shows off the novel construction of the uppers. A “translucent polymer upper with TPU overlay blends lightweight durability and breathability” in Leatt’s words. It does make the 6.0 Trail Boa’s feel nice and light, without feeling like they lack support or structure. I’m keen to see how the lightweight materials hold up in the long run. At $350, this isn’t an inexpensive option. but they feel solid so far.

Leatt includes a cleat shim with its clipless models. Depending what shoe/pedal/cleat combo you’re running, this could come in handy. Without the Shiim, there was barely enough clearance to clip the 6.0 Trails into a new pair of Shimano XTR Trail pedals. With it, they work together nicely. I’ve talked to other riders who say other platform clipless pedals, like Hope’s new models, work fine without the shim. It’s nice that Leatt both designs its shoes to work with its pedals (as some other brands, like Shimano do) but also provides an easy solution for broader compatibility.

Another note on fit. The 6.0 Trail fit quite different than the HydraDri 8.0. The more endurance shoe feels slimmer or narrow, without squishing my wide toe box. The 6.0 Trail feel like there is a lot of room mid-foot for either wider or taller feet. It’s still possible to crank that Boa down enough that they’re snug and comfortable but, if you like a snug fit, consider your sizing carefully. Or, if you’re tired of being crammed into narrow shoes, rejoice.

Leatt RideOn’s 2.0

Last and not least, but least expensive, is Leatt’s take on performance casual. The RideOn’s 2.0 are a very simple slip-on shoe with some functional features. A RideGrip Pro rubber sole and WaffleGrip Pro tread make these quite functional on the bike for dirt jumps, pump track, casual riding or commuting. And the extra material over the toe for a bit of durability blends in well enough (on the black shoes, at least. The pink ones are a bit flashier) to double as a casual shoe when needed. An anti-compression EVA midsole and removable EVA insole add some comfort and protection on the bike.

There’s not a ton to say about these. With a bit of extra padding, they’re comfortable on and off the bike. They’re a true slip-on, but with quality construction. At $150, they’re not going to replace Vans for day-use only but if you’re looking for something with more grip on the bike, and don’t want to destroy your everyday shoes, these could be a good option.

It’s early days for all these shoes, so we’ll report back later with longer-term impressions and more notes on durability. The rain is back on Vancouver Island, though, so it looks like it’ll be the HydraDri that are pulling heavy duty shifts for the next while.