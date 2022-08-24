Five Canadians invited to 2022 Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is back for 2022 and bringing a huge roster of five Canadians to compete in Utah.

Leading the charge are Brandon Semenuk and Kurt Sorge. Semenuk, the only four-time Rampage winner, will look to defend his crown after a stunning win in 2021 on a single-crown Trek Session. Sorge, the first three-time winner and second behind Semenuk last year, will be hoping to even the score with his fellow Canadian.

RELATED: Winning runs: Red Bull Rampage 2021

While Semenuk and Sorge are Red Bull Rampage icons, the three Canadians joining them in Utah are hardly slouches. Brett Rheeder, also a Rampage winner, is scheduled to make his return to the distinctive red cliffs. Tom van Steenbergen, who is still recovering from a massive crash during the 2021 event, is on the rider list. Finally, Alex Volokhov, a Nelson, B.C.-based rider, will make his first Rampage appearance as one of three rookies with a wildcard invite.

WATCH: Alex Volokhov’s “Ode to Builders”

The Canucks will go up against Rampage’s always-stellar roster of established pros and up-and-coming stars. 18 riders are on the initial roster with five alternates set to step into their shoes, should the opportunity arise. Reed Boggs, third last year, Cam Zink, Jaxson Riddle, Tyler McCaul and Rampage specialist Kyle Strait are all on the list. Thomas Genon of Belgium and Szymon Godziek of Poland keep an international flavour to the event.

Schedule and tickets

2022 Red Bull Rampage takes place Friday, Oct. 21. For any Canadians looking to make a pilgrimage to the mecca of freeride competition, tickets are Tuesday, August 30 through the event website.

If you’re staying at home to watch, the full live broadcast (and replay) will be available in Canada on Red Bull TV. If you’re south of the border, ESPN+ has the rights for 2022.

2022 Red Bull Rampage rider list

Pre-Qualified Athletes:

1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

2. Kurt Sorge (CAN)

3. Reed Boggs (USA)

4. Cam Zink (USA)

5. Tyler McCaul (USA)

6. Kyle Strait (USA)

7. Thomas Genon (BEL)

8. Ethan Nell (USA)

9. Jaxson Riddle (USA)

10. Szymon Godziek (POL)

Wildcard Invites:

Alex Volokhov (CAN)

Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)

Brett Rheeder (CAN)

Carson Storch (USA)

DJ Brandt (USA)

Dylan Stark (USA)

Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)

William Robert (FRA)

Alternates:

1. Vincent Tupin (FRA)

2. Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA)

3. Adolf Silva (SPA)

4. Johny Salido (MEX)

5. Ryan McNulty (USA)