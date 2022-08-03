Five historic runs and highlights from Mont-Sainte-Anne

Canada’s long-running World Cup is back after a long, two-year hiatus this weekend. To celebrate the world’s arrival at Mont-Sainte-Anne, we’re looking back at five icnredible moment’s from the venue’s long and storied past.

From Canadian triumphs, in downhill and cross country, and wildly impressive battles with adverse weather, Mont-Sainte-Anne always delivers an exciting weekend of racing.

Full Replay: Steve Smith’s 2013 World Cup win at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Steve Smith winning at home, in Canada, on his way to a historic 2013 World Cup overall title. What could be better? Red Bull goes through the entire event, with commentary, in tribute to the Canadian Chainsaw.

Aaron Gwins 2017 winning run

When rain started falling mid-way through the 2017 MSA World Cup elite men’s finals, most viewers thought the day was over. As rider after top rider came down with slower and slower times, who could imagine putting in a winning run on the now-treacherous track? Then came Aaron Gwin. From start hut to finish line, it was a historic run.

Finn Iles – Mont-Sainte-Anne POV (2019)

Watch the MSA course fly by from the perspective of a Canadian rider. Finn Iles shares his GoPro run from 2019 UCI mountian bike world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec.

Winning run: 2019 world championships

Finn Iles may not have won worlds at home, but his teammate did. Re-live Loic Bruni’s wild winning run from 2019 downhill world championships

2011 Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO Highlights: Pendrel Wins at Home

The downhill isn’t the only iconic track in Quebec. Many a cross country battle have played out on the treacherous rocks of La Beatrice. Back in 2011, Catharine Pendrel stormed to a big World Cup win at home after a battle with Julie Bresset, with Marie-Hélène Prémont joining her on the podium. On the men’s side, Jaroslav Kulhavy battles it out with Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger, two Swiss riders still fighting for top spot.