Five new riding jerseys for spring

Trails are drying up across Canada, which means it’s time to pull out the riding gear again. If your jersey still smells like last season, maybe it’s time to freshen up your kit.

Spring riding covers a range of different temperatures and these jerseys do too.

Chromag Veldt. A zipper pocket adds some function to the minimalist design. Whistler's Chromag adds a branded hem to keep the neck fitting right.

Chromag Veldt merino long sleeve

Whistler-based Chromag makes hardtails, all kinds of components, and some very comfortable clothes. The Veldt long sleeve is a merino wool that happily covers a good range of temperatures. We’ve been wearing this jersey a lot over the winter and well into the spring. It’s going to be warm for summer when that arrives, but it’s great for that shoulder season ride that starts warm and ends cool.

Chromag Veldt is $135 and comes in men’s and women’s sizes.

Race Face Indy long sleeve

Race Face Indy long sleeve is a trail/enduro jersey fit for warmer weather. It’s very light and has mesh side panels so, if you want a long sleeve for more coverage, you’ll be able to pedal this well into the summer. It even has a UPF 30 rating to help protect against that summer sun.

Race Face Indy long sleeve is $105 and also comes in men’s and women’s short sleeve cuts.

Rocky Mountain Nelson 70 is part of the Canadian brand’s entry into technical apparel. A light fabric made of recycled materials keeps you cool but what sets this jersey apart are the integrated safety features. Recco Reflector tech and a large emergency ID tag that also works as a goggle wipe make sure you’re safe while riding and easier to find if something should go wrong.

Rocky Mountain Nelson 70 is $75.00 and comes in men’s and women’s cuts.

Fasthouse Classic Acadia SS Jersey

Fashouse mixes technical fabrics with old-school moto racing vibes. The Acadia short sleeve uses heather grey FastDri fabric for the main panels with orange camo mesh for the side panels to keep cool through summer.

Fasthouse Classic Acadia short sleeve is $90.00 in Canada.

Trek Evoke Tech Tee

Trek is bringing apparel under the main brand after years under the Bontrager label. The new Evoke Tee is made of recycled plastic water bottles. That’s not the oddest recycled material we’ve heard of for clothing (that title probably still goes to coffee grounds being turned into a jersey) but we’ve got a sample on the way to see just how it feels. Not that we have doubts, we’re just curious. The Evoke comes in white, as shown as well as olive green and black for those of us that live somewhere where mountain biking occasionally involves mud.

Trek sells the Evoke Tech Tee $60.00 in men’s and women’s sizes and $45.00 for youth sizes.