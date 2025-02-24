Five Ten Freerider Pro BOA review

For years Five Ten Freeriders have been my go-to shoe. Mainly becuase if you hit up an Adidas outlet store in the fall, you can get a pair for less than $100. That and the fact that they’re a damn good MTB shoe. For gravity riders and park rats who want that perfect mix of grip, comfort and durability, the Freerider has always hit the mark. Now, Five Ten has taken things up a notch with the Freerider Pro BOA, a shoe that keeps everything great about the original but adds a game-changing fit system.

BOA = the future of bike shoes?

Let’s start with the best part: the BOA Li2 dial. I’ve always liked the locked-in feel of Freeriders, but let’s face it–laces can be a hassle—especially when they’re flapping around mid-ride. Heck I’ve lost races before when my laces came loose and got caught in my cranks. The BOA system solves this completely. Just turn the dial and the shoe tightens evenly across your foot—no pressure points, no readjusting and no laces catching on your cranks. Plus, when the session’s over, one quick pull and the shoe pops right off. Every shoe I own should have this. Like I want Crocs with the BOA system. Blundstones with the BOA system. Seriously. I freaking love this invention.

I also have wide feet and some other riding shoes are simply too narrow for me. I know the Freeriders are comfortable, but the BOA really takes it up a notch.

Grip

Five Ten’s Stealth S1 rubber and Dotty outsole are still incredibly grippy for flat pedals. Climbers have praised Five Ten’s rubber compounds for years, and that same sticky magic translates perfectly to biking. I’ve only managed to ride these a couple times at Joyride, but I never had any issues with my feet moving. My feet remained planted in every situation; dropping into the jump line, blasting around berms, or rolling over the bumpy rock gardens.

Stiff yet comfortable

The EVA midsole and Poron XRD toe box add a bit more stiffness and protection compared to the standard Freerider. The shoe transfers power more efficiently, so pumping through rollers and carving into berms feels even more responsive. The toe box protection is also a welcome feature, especially when your front wheel kicks up rocks or you misjudge a landing and tag something unexpected.



Durability

Having only got a couple rides on these shoes, it’s tough to know how long they’ll last. And my pair are white, which is a colour I’d never choose for myself, but they’re pretty dope looking. Generally Freeriders last me about a season, depending on how much digging I do in them, but I assume these will last about the same amount of time.

Are these the shoes for you?

If you’re a flat pedal rider, these might be the shoes for you. They’ve got great traction, they look pretty decent and the BOA system is seriously game-changing. They come in black or white. The biggest downfall? You probably won’t get a pair of these at the Adidas outlet store for under $100. They retail for $230.