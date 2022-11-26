FMD Racing film ‘How We Roll’ releases first episode

2022 was a wild year for the FMD Racing crew. World Cup racing is never boring, but the team had more than its share of drama rolling through the season and beyond. Now, the team’s sharing an inside look at just how it all went down.

For Tahnée Seagrave, it has been an especially difficult year. One that’s played out almost entirely behind the scenes not, as in other years, on the Red Bull big screen at races. How We Roll is a chance for fans to find out just what happened.

There’s also Kaos Seagrave, junior phenom Phoebe Gail, who was locked in a battle for the overall with Canadian Gracey Hemstreet, and Dennis Luffman.

How We Roll is a full-length film. Canyon’s breaking it up into episodes for its web release. Watch Episode 1 below.

FMD Racing: How We Roll – Ep. 1

What’s Canyon say about its racing team’s new reel?

In episode 1 of How We Roll, we look at what makes Downhill Mountain Biking such a unique sport and introduce the characters that make up the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Racing Team. Follow Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman and Phoebe Gale as they gear up in pre-season training and lay out their expectations for the year.

The riders leave pre-season training hyped up and head to the first race in Lourdes, France. With the whole team assembled and ready to go at Round 1 of the UCI Downhill World Cup Series, it’s time to kick off the season and the journey of 2022.