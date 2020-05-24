“Follow the Fraser” goes back to the roots of B.C.’s big mountain freeriding

Three Canadian freeriders set out on a road trip tracing the Fraser River from the Pacific Ocean deep into B.C.’s mountains, digging into the roots of big mountain freeriding in B.C., then pushing into freerides future. It’s the premise for Red Bull’s full-length feature, Follow the Fraser, and it makes for excellent viewing.

James Doerfling, Kyle Norbraten both grew up along the Fraser River. The film sees the two Canadian pros joined by Tom van Steenbergen for a freeride road trip. The trio hit Williams Lake, and its infamous Farwell Canyon, and Prince George. Then they push further, aiming to find out if the remote Sibola range has any good riding hiding among its distinctive red peaks.

With a little history, plenty of shredding, and a new, as yet unridden zone, there’s plenty of ground covered in Follow the Fraser. The film balances it all well, with the community elements and dives into freeride history providing a change of pace from the incredible riding.

First, following the shore of the Fraser, Norbs and Doerfling get right into the steep stuff. Impossibly steep snake chutes, early morning backflips.

Follow the Fraser

From Red Bull:

Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom van Steenbergen want to rediscover their Canadian homeland. In search of undiscovered trails, they follow the Fraser River north from the Sunshine Coast to the Sibola mountain range in British Columbia. The three mountain bikers plan to reach deep into their bag of tricks to build and ride features along the way, but they’ll need the right terrain. Til now, the Sibola range—named after one of the mythical Seven Cities of Gold—has never been tested for its bikeability, but they’re hoping to strike it big…