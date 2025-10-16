For the low, low price of $5,000, you could own the Gold Stone

You might’ve seen him on the livestream or in the finish corral crowd: a man with a giant, shimmering gold boulder strapped to his back, nearly lifted onto the stage in the chaos following Jackson Goldstone’s World Cup-winning run. That man was Bruno Gagnon. And the “gold stone” he built has become the stuff of mountain bike folklore.

“I just wanted to make something different,” Gagnon says, laughing. “The last time, in 2022 when Finn Iles won, I made a big Canadian flag. It went everywhere on social media, and I took pictures with his family. This time I thought, I should do something different… I thought about the golden nugget.”

A golden idea

The idea started as a joke: Goldstone, gold nugget. But it quickly turned into a full-on art project.

“We worked five or six hours,” Gagnon says. “It’s mostly my girlfriend who did it. I just buy two rocks in plastic on Marketplace, glue them together with foam and paint it. Then I screw on a backpack so I can bring that to the mountain.”

He laughs. “It was about 20 or 25 pounds. Easy to carry, but it broke my back a little bit.”

As the crowd surged after Goldstone’s win, things got chaotic.

“People tried to lift me up with the nugget like it was a balloon,” he says. “But I was attached to it, so they tried to lift me with it! I wanted to go on stage with the golden nugget for him. I didn’t make it.”

Eventually he tracked down Goldstone.

“We took pictures with it, and he signed it,” Gagnon says proudly.

Marketplace madness

By the next morning, the famous golden rock appeared on Facebook Marketplace for $5,000.

“That’s my friend,” Gagnon says. “He took a picture and wanted to make a joke about it. I didn’t know until he showed me the next morning.”

Still, he’s not entirely opposed to a deal. “If you want to give me $5,000, I give it to you,” he says, laughing.

From the pits to the brewery

The golden nugget’s journey isn’t over.

“One of my friends wanted it for his kids, but it’s too big. It doesn’t fit through a normal door,” Gagnon says. “Another friend owns a microbrewery, Basseur des Monts and they want to put it on top of a fridge. So I will give it to the brewery.”

It’s a fitting next home for what might be the most Canadian piece of fan art ever created: built with humour, pride and Styrofoam, carried up and down Mont-Sainte-Anne, and forever linked to Goldstone’s historic win.

“I was so happy he won,” Gagnon says. “It was a good day, sunny, no rain. Perfect for the last World Cup.”

And now, somewhere between a fan shrine and a bar decoration, the legend of the Golden Nugget lives on. Proof that in Quebec, even the spectators bring gold to the mountain.