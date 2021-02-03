B.C.’s Forbidden Bike Co. goes big with the Dreadnought

After building a reputation for high pivot witchcraft with the Druid, Vancouver Island’s Forbidden Bike Co. is going big. Today, Forbidden introduced Dreadnought.

Forbidden’s high-pivot suspension is brought back closer to the designs gravity racing roots with the 154-mm travel Dreadnought. The Comox Valley-based brand is saying its new bike will take on anything from enduro race stages to backcountry lines and bike park runs.

Like Forbidden’s more trail-oriented Druid before it, the Dreadnought’s raw travel numbers only tell part of the story. The high pivot design allows for a rearward wheel path, without unwanted drivetrain forces or pedal kickback. This lets the Dreadnought ride through whatever you want, without leaning on excessive travel numbers. For evidence, Thomas Doyle takes flight in Nelson, B.C. on the new mini-big-bike.

Dreadnought Availability

Forbidden is initially offering the Dreadnought as a frame-only option starting in early February. Two colours will be available, Stealth and Deep Space Nine. Riders will have the choice between an EXT and Push Industries shock to go with the frame.

A third colour, intriguingly named “Nerds” and a Fox X2 shock option will arrive in late spring, as well the Dreadnought XT complete bike. A second complete build option, Dreadnought SLX, will follow in the summer. Get in line through your local Forbidden dealer, starting today.

Christening the Forbidden Dreadnought

How hard does the Dreadnought go? Thomas Doyle christens Forbidden’s new bike on the steep trails of Nelson, B.C.

What does Forbidden Bike Co. say about its Dreadnought?

“Bigger, burlier, and ready for anything, this mountain taming bruiser of a bicycle knows no bounds, and neither will you. Expanding our category-defying High Pivot design from the Druid and applying it to a platform for the extremes. A DH bike in all but the small print, ready for the rowdiest back-country lines, the steepest race stages, and the shadiest gaps in the bike park. Bring the big guns, bring the Dreadnought, and FEAR NOTHING.”

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company

Director/ Edit: Calvin Huth

Featuring: Thomas Doyle / Resident Test Rider & Forbidden Synthesis Team Manager

Produced by: Owen Pemberton & Stephane Pelletier

Still photography: Liam Wallace

Special Thanks: Nelson’s trail builders

Music: “Private Reserve” written by Shea Morgan and performed by Standard Issue Pleasure Model