Forbidden goes electric: Canadian brand launches two full-powered eMTBs with DJI’s Avinox Motor

Forbidden, the boutique Canadian brand known for its high-pivot designs and meticulous suspension kinematics, just made a bold entrance into the ebike world. The Druid LitE and Druid CorE are the brand’s first full-power eMTBs. They’re also among the first production bikes to launch with DJI’s Avinox motor system.

Designed from the ground up, both bikes mark a significant evolution in Forbidden’s lineup. Think: the signature Trifecta suspension platform, re-engineered for battery and motor integration, with geometry tuned specifically for the power and demands of modern eMTBs.

Two Druids, two flavours

Druid LitE is the lighter of the two bikes, designed for more playful trail riding. It runs 140 mm of rear travel paired with a 150 mm fork, rolls on a mixed-wheel setup. A 600 Wh battery powers it. At just under 46 lbs (20.8 kg), it’s on the leaner side for a full-power eMTB.

Druid CorE ups the ante with a burlier 150 mm rear/160 mm front travel combo and an 800 Wh battery. It weighs in at just under 50 lbs (22.6 kg). It’s aimed squarely at riders who want more range and capability without compromising on downhill performance.

Both bikes feature Forbidden’s proportional sizing philosophy. They are tuned to maintain balanced geometry and handling across all frame sizes.

Powered by DJI: The Avinox advantage

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the new Druids is what’s powering them. Forbidden is one of the first companies to bring DJI’s Avinox motor system to market. Known for its dominance in drones, DJI is now making a serious play in the eMTB world with a motor that delivers:

•105 Nm of continuous torque (120 Nm in Boost mode)

•Up to 1,000 watts of peak power

•A lightweight 2.5 kg motor unit

•Rapid charging—up to 75% in 1.5 hours

•A 2-inch OLED touchscreen control display

•Wireless handlebar remote and a full-featured mobile app

From a spec sheet perspective, Avinox ticks every box for a high-performance eMTB motor. But Forbidden emphasizes that it’s not just about numbers—it’s how the power is delivered. According to the brand, the Avinox system’s finesse in low-traction, technical situations makes it feel less like a brute-force engine and more like a willing trail partner.

Built for E

Rather than bolt a motor into an existing frame, Forbidden went back to the drawing board. This is a reworked version of their Trifecta suspension platform (dubbed V3). It’s designed around full motor integration and a vertically mounted shock.

This new layout allows for better seatpost insertion—meaning longer droppers, even on smaller sizes—and improves packaging for the motor and battery. It retains Forbidden’s high-pivot characteristics. That includes the rearward axle path and idler pulley, but refines them for the added torque and speed of an ebike.

Geometry tweaks and trail intent

The geometry is ebike specific, with a focus on stability and control. A taller front end, slacker angles and shorter cranks contribute to a more upright, centred riding position—key for managing the extra weight and speed of a full-power eMTB. Forbidden also opted for a mullet wheel setup, giving riders more control and agility in tight terrain.

Details Matter

Both models come with thoughtful design touches:

•Custom frame protection throughout

•Ebike specific 18-tooth steel idler

•Room for a full-size water bottle—even on size S1

•Lifetime frame warranty

The devil’s in the details—and Forbidden didn’t skimp.

Canadian roots, global tech

The launch of the Druid LitE and Druid CorE marks a major step forward for Forbidden, not just in terms of product, but in ambition. As one of Canada’s standout boutique brands, their decision to team up with DJI and push into full-power eMTBs shows a commitment to remaining at the cutting edge of mountain bike design.

With bikes like the Druid E leading the charge on the DJI system, it’s going to be a compelling story to follow.