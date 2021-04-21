Meet the all-Canadian Forbidden Synthesis team

There’s a new, very Canadian team headed to the Enduro World Series in 2021. Forbidden Synthesis launched with a three-rider team today.

2018 Canadian downhill national champion Magnus Manson and EWS podium finisher Rhys Verner are joined by Whistler-by-way-of-Calgary newcomer Jack Menzies. The trio will be on Vancouver Island-based Forbidden Bike Co., with an array of Crankbrothers parts when they head overseas for the 2021 season.

Watch the launch video for Forbidden Synthesis below, then read on for details on Canada’s newest enduro team.

Forbidden Synthesis: We’re Going Racing!

Magnus Manson

Magnus Manson may be new to enduro, but not to going fast on bikes. The 2018 Canadian National Downhill champion is mixing up his 2021 schedule. He’s race both EWS and World Cup downhill events. The 22-year-old brings years of experience to the team, both to racing and supporting Forbidden’s R&D. Since Forbidden doesn’t currently have a DH bike, though the Dreadnought comes close, it’ll be interesting to see what Manson races at the World Cups.

“For 2021 I’m super excited to be part of a new and growing brand and on a team like Forbidden Synthesis. After a few challenging years dealing with injuries, I’m thrilled to race again and on some pretty sweet-looking bikes, as well as helping with some of the R&D work that’s currently going on behind the scenes.

Coming from a DH background, I feel like I’m pretty good at getting bikes up to speed quickly, which I think will be really helpful when working on a new bike or design. Considering how well the current Forbidden bikes work, I can’t wait to begin collaborating with Owen [Pemberton] and the R&D team; they have some exciting new projects in the works! I was lucky enough to get started with Forbidden aboard a Dreadnought late last fall and while I typically struggle to make enduro-style bikes enjoyable for the type of riding I like to do, I found myself riding that bike relentlessly within a few days!

I’m looking forward to competing in a number of different races this season and in a few disciplines including enduro, which will be a new one for me. Thankfully though, I have some pretty great teammates to help me learn the ropes! I can’t wait to see what the summer brings and I’m super stoked to be aboard a Canadian brand who make some kick-ass bikes.”

– Magnus Manson

Rhys Verner

At 23-years-old, Rhys Verner is both Forbidden Synthesis’ Enduro World Series veterans and one of the EWS’ promising talents. The Squamish local delivered on that potential in 2020. He won the Queen Stage at the Pietra Ligure EWS round on his way to finishing 11th overall. Now, finished university, Verner is fully focused and ready for the 2021 series.

“I can’t remember exactly when, but I do recall seeing the Forbidden Druid for the first time and thinking, “that’s a bike I would love to ride one day!” Thankfully I didn’t have to wait too long for that opportunity, which eventually presented itself late last year and after a few months on Forbidden’s bikes, I can’t wait to see what we can do on them at the races this season.

The formation of the Forbidden Synthesis team has not only created the perfect opportunity to take Forbidden’s bikes onto the world stage, something I am ecstatic to be a part of, but the prospect of an all-BC team on a BC bike is a dream come true! With my first full winter of training behind me, having recently graduated from university, I’ve never felt so ready to go racing.”

-Rhys Verner

Jack Menzies

20-year-old Jack Menzies is the rookie on a Forbidden Synthesis’ roster, but he already has serious accolades. At the 2019 Whistler EWS, Menzies won the U21 race. The former Canmore, Alta. resident now lives in Squamish, B.C.. Having relocated to up his enduro training, he’s well prepared for his last under-21 EWS season.

“I’m so stoked to be riding for the Forbidden Synthesis team this year and with such a rad crew of homies – I really couldn’t be happier with my teammates and how it all came together.

From the first phone call, I just knew it was the right place for me to be – from the inviting attitude of everyone involved to the vision for the team and to the bikes, which have blown me away. There aren’t many [bikes] that you can just jump on and instantly feel like you can go and kill it at the races, making me all the keener to kick the season off and go racing!”

– Jack Menzies

The Forbidden Synthesis team will be managed by experienced videographer Thomas Doyle – who also produced the launch video for the team, the Dreadnought and Forbidden Bike Co.’s first bike, the Druid.

Along with its very Canadian team, Forbidden Bike Co. announced its new, very international roster of Global Ambassadors. There’s a healthy representation from Vancouver Island, the rest of B.C. as well as riders from around the world.