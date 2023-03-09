Forbidden adds first-year junior Jon Mozell

When Canadian under-17 men’s DH national champion Jon Mozell moves into the junior ranks this year, he’ll do so with the support of the Forbidden Synthesis team.

Mozell, from North Vancouver, will join Magnus Manson on the World Cup circuit all 2023. It will be the young rider’s first junior season racing internationally after a very successful run in the u17 category. Mozell put a crown on his u17 racing with a win at 2022 Canadian downhill national championships at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort last July.

Mozell is the latest in a string of signings for the Forbidden Synthesis team. The downhill racer joins two new enduro athletes. U21 EWS winner, Emmy Lan and future enduro prospect Zachary Rebitt join returning enduro racer Rhys Verner. Now Mozell joins Forbidden’s returning downhill racer, Magnus Manson.

Mozell and Manson will ride Forbidden Bike Co.’s Dreadnought enduro bike and the yet-to-be-revealed high-pivot downhill prototype bike.

Forbidden Synthesis: Welcoming New DH Jr. – Team Camp

What’s Forbidden Bike Co. say about its new junior?

There’s been a few additions to the Forbidden Synthesis over the off-season. We’ve covered the EDR side, and now it’s time to shift our attention over to DH. This time, Magnus and team mechanic Antman help get new DH Jr team rider Jon Mozell dialled in and up to speed on his new steed at the legendary Mount Prevost.

We’re pleased to officially welcome North Vancouver native Jon Mozell to the Forbidden Family. First-year Jr’s, let’s go!

Keep tabs on Forbidden Synthesis’ fleet of local Canadian racers as they take on the downhill World Cup and, new for 2023, the enduro World Cup series.